“I’m just thrilled out of my mind. I’m tickled to death.”
Every year during the Ron Jones administration in Burnside, a reporter would call up Emma Lou Jones, the mayor’s wife, to ask her about the forthcoming city Easter Egg Hunt. She would react with the kind of zeal and enthusiasm expressed above, eager to brighten the lives of all the children coming to participate.
Sadly, Emma Lou Jones is no longer around, having passed away in January. But her love of kids and community lives on — and the current Burnside office holders intend to make sure of it.
On April 3, the City of Burnside will hold the Emma Lou Jones Easter Parade, in lieu of the annual egg hunt in Cole Park, which is not being held for the second year in a row because of COVID-19 concerns. Last year, the city responded by taking fire trucks to the city streets, with accompanying Easter Bunnies waving to kids in their yards and wishing everyone well in an uncertain time.
This year’s event will more closely resemble the annual Christmas Parade. It will go down Main Street, or South U.S. 27, starting at the post office and going north to the bridge before ending.
Five Easter Bunnies (or perhaps regular humans dressed in Easter Bunny costumes, but who’s to say?) will walk beside a trailer and pass out Easter eggs — 12,000 of them divided into gallon bags. These will be handed out to children and families lined up alongside the road.
The street will be closed down at 11 a.m. that Saturday to allow for the parade, which starts at that time.
Burnside Mayor Lawson said they decided to name the Easter event after Emma Lou Jones because of how much she always did to make Easter in Burnside special for young people.
“She started (the Egg Hunt),” said Lawson. “She was huge (in organizing) any event we had in Burnside. We wanted to name some event after her, and she worked so hard on the Easter Egg Hunt.”
Next year, plans are go back to holding the traditional Egg Hunt instead of a parade. At that point, the event will be known as the Emma Lou Jones Easter Egg Hunt going forward.
