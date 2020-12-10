Santa Claus is going on a Santa Cruise.
While plans for the annual Burnside Christmas Parade last weekend were ultimately scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Burnside will still be taking to the streets to wish its citizens a Merry Christmas season tonight (Friday, December 11).
City vehicles, including fire trucks and police cruisers, will make their way through all the major Burnside neighborhoods, with Santa Claus on board. It will be similar to what Burnside did for Easter, taking the Easter Bunny on a fire truck through town. Children will be able to stand in their own yards and wave and greet the “Santa Cruise” as it goes by.
“We’ve invited anybody who wants to join in,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. That includes individual street-legal vehicles and even floats — if you were going to be in the parade and had a float ready, go ahead and line up for the Santa Cruise.
Santa will be passing out individually-wrapped bags of candy, designed to be safe for COVID-19 concerns, noted Lawson.
They expect to hit about 25 streets in town, on either side of U.S. 27 and across the river on Military Road and Cliffside Drive as well.
Line up for the Santa Cruise in the new parking lot beside Burnside City Hall at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Cruise begins at 6 p.m.
Lawson said residents appreciated the Easter effort and hopes this event will also be well-received.
“We’re asking residents to come out and greet us,” said Lawson. “We’ve all been through hard times. We just want to give everybody a little Christmas spirit.”
