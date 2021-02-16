The mayors for both Somerset and Burnside are saying no major problems have taken place over the past few hours due to the ice storm that hit the region, but both are urging their residents to stay off the roads and avoid travel due to ongoing hazardous conditions.
Both Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said their government offices were closed Tuesday due to the weather.
The winter storm that passed through southern Kentucky Monday and early Tuesday caused freezing rain, ice and snow. It has caused slick roads, power outages, phone problems and internet outages.
Lawson said Tuesday afternoon that the main roads in Burnside, including U.S. 27, are fairly good, but that side roads and driveways were still very slick.
He said he had been out Tuesday morning with the Burnside police chief, patrolling the area and checking to make sure their elderly residents were cared for.
He said that early in the morning there did not appear to be any traffic on the roads at all, but that a few people had started stirring as the day went on.
“I’m just urging people to stay in and watch the weather, since there’s another round of bad weather on the way,” he said.
As for Monday’s storm, Lawson said there were very few problems as far as downed trees or other items in his area. There was the report of a tree falling across a house, but Burnside Fire Department personnel were able to take care of it quickly, he said.
In fact, Lawson said that just Tuesday morning Fire Department workers bought additional chainsaws sot that they would be prepared in case more trees or limbs fell.
Lawson reminded the public to call 911 Dispatch if they have any emergencies, and to call the administrative number, 606-451-0810, if someone had a non-emergency need such as food or medicine.
Likewise, Mayor Keck reminded residents to call their electricity provider if they are experiencing a power outage.
The city of Somerset’s Facebook page listed the phone numbers to both local electric companies – South Kentucky RECC at 800-264-5112 or KU at 800-981-0600.
Keck also made a statement, saying, “Linemen and city employees have worked around the clock to keep conditions manageable in Somerset and I am grateful to all of them for their dedication. If you have the opportunity, thank these folks for the great work they do for our community!”
Keck said Tuesday that he was not aware of any major problems around Somerset other than power outages. He said that Street Department crews – and members of the other departments who are helping out – were working hard to keep the roadways in Somerset clear. Still, Keck asked people to stay at home as much as possible.
In fact, Keck said travel safety for both the public and city workers led to the decision to close city government offices for Tuesday. “We didn’t want to encourage people to be out,” he said.
Also, garbage pickup for both Monday and Tuesday in Somerset was cancelled, with areas that were scheduled to be picked up on those days to be worked into the rest of the week as workers are able.
As for any other pieces of advice, Keck offered: “I just urge people to remember, spring is on the way. We’ve just got to get through this first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.