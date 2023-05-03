The signs of summer in Pulaski County: The Ohio Navy comes rolling into town. Fireworks stands spread along U.S. 27 like pollen in the air. And municipalities from one end of the county to the other prepare their budgets for the new fiscal year.
That’s the case in Burnside, where at Monday’s May meeting of the Burnside City Council — which saw Mayor Robert Lawson return to attend in person for the first time since his recent surgery and returning city council Lula Jean Burton take her seat at the table from the start of the meeting after being appointed last time out to fill the seat of the late Terry Vanover — the key item of business perhaps was introducing the town’s 2023-2024 budget.
It was a first reading for the budget ordinance, meaning no vote was taken or approval made yet. That should happen at the council’s next meeting.
The total budget for all function of the City of Burnside comes to $3,372,561.80. That’s up nearly $400,000 from the $2,994,350 budget presented at this time last year.
The City of Burnside’s main operations — administration, police, fire, and public works and parks — is working with a budget of $1,595,325.32, about $9,000 more than was budgeted last year.
Burnside Waterworks and Burnside Sewer, which have paying customers, have budget figures of $547,130 and $251,030 respectively, while the Tourist and Recreation Commission, which is largely funding by the city’s restaurant tax and sponsorships, is working with $979,076.48. They also have a carry-over of $212,261.55 from last year.
Also given a first reading was an amendment to the 2022-23 budget, to close it out, as takes place every year. The amendment allows for the redistribution of funds between expense accounts for the various city departments.
The Burnside Fire Department saw expense increases in the projected budget from last year in the areas of vehicles and equipment, and personnel. City administration saw expense increases in a couple of areas such as the office, and decreases in public works and parks, and salaries and related items.
Waterworks saw an income increase in water sales from the projected budget from last year, and expenses increases in several areas, as did the sewer department.
Burnside tourism saw revenue increases in restaurant tax, sponsorships and park income, but a decrease of over $133,000 in projected miscellaneous revenue from the original figure of more than $308,000. Expense increases were spread out over several areas, but there was an expense decrease of $37,700 in advertising from the project budget, down from the original figure of more than $127,450.
The budget amendment ordinance was also given a first reading, with no vote taken at that time to approve it. That will also likely be done at the next Burnside City Council meeting.
