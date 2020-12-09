When it comes to heroes, Santa Claus is near the top of the list. But there are plenty of others, right here in this community.
Burnside Tourism is partnering with Lake Cumberland Friends of the NRA and Somerset 106 and WTLO Radio to present the “21 Gun Hero’s Salute” this year — done a little differently, as have been most things in 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“This is our second year of doing the Hero’s Salute,” said Ryan Godbey, chair of the local Friends of the NRA organization, a program of the charitable NRA (National Rifle Association) Foundation. “Normally, there would be a banquet, and there would be 210 entrants. ... Obviously this year it got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we wanted to make sure that our local heroes were still given the opportunity to win the guns that the community paid to sponsor.”
Normally, the $100 per ticket cost to the banquet would help pay for the hero to get a meal to the banquet and a one-in-10 chance to win a rifle. This year, “we’re taking on everyone in the community,” said Godbey. There are 21 American Flag pattern Ruger .22 precision rifles to be given away, and there will be seven winners per day announced over three days — December 21, 22 and 23 — announced live on the air on Somerset 106 Radio at approximately 9 a.m.
“Heroes” in this case means military veteran or active military, EMS, police or firefighter. If you live in Pulaski County and fit that description, you qualify to enter and can register online at www.visitburnside.com, in person at Hall’s Pawn Shop in Somerset (which is the FFL or federal firearm licenser for the program) or select community sponsor locations — Godbey said over 150 community sponsors made possible the 210 tickets this year.
“It’s been a really good program for us,” said Godbey. “(This giveaway) supports the people who support us. It’s a way for the community to give back and say thanks.”
Registration will run up to December 19.
A list of the sponsors is available at www.visitburnside.com.
Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside’s Tourism Director, noted that his city got involved with Godbey as he serves on the town’s tourism board.
“Coronavirus, just like it’s done to everybody, has forced people to switch up their plans,” said Crabtree. “So we kind of put our heads together on how we could work with Ryan. We’ve had a really positive experience working with (Lake Cumberland Friends of the NRA). Our parade theme this year (would have been) a ‘Salute to the Heroes’ so this went hand-in-hand with the parade. We’re blessed to be working with Lake Cumberland Friends of the NRA and all their sponsors to be a vehicle to where they can give these guns out.”
