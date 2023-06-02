The City of Burnside's efforts to annexation a local vacation destination have finally been wrapped up, after city officials realized they needed a mulligan on the previous attempt.
On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the Burnside City Council held a pair of special-called meetings for the purpose of reading and passing Ordinance no, 2023-005, annexing 1.68 acres owned by Lowery & Pulliam Investments, located on the northern border of Roberts Bend Road, in the Keno area.
In June of 2021, Dianna Lowery-Pulliam first approached the Burnside City Council about finding a way to bring Lake Cumberland Resort III, a tourist lodging located south of Burnside, into the city so that it could legally serve alcohol — possible within Burnside proper, but still illegal in unincorporated areas of Pulaski County.
Despite some resistance by parties opposed to alcohol sales, the city went ahead with plans to enact the annexation by first taking in Lake Cumberland shoreline to get to the property, then annexing the land on which the resort itself sits.
This was all presumably taken care of last year. However, it turns out, that wasn't the case.
"We missed a couple steps," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, noting that the process "wasn't done properly" the first time.
"There was another step to both annexations — once you do the one, you have to file that with the state, and the state has to approve it, and then you do another ordinance," he added. "I was under the impression that had been done and then found out by chance — actually through the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) — that it had not been done. ... We had to correct it."
Lawson was grateful to the Kentucky Secretary of State's office for helping guide the city through doing what they needed to in order to fix the problem.
Last month, on May 15 and 16, the city held another pair of special-called meetings to address the lakeshore annexation again. The city sent that legislation to Frankfort by overnight delivery to get it quickly approved, paving the way for the Burnside City Council's two meetings this week which addressed and passed the annexation of Lake Cumberland Resort III itself.
Lawson noted that the resort didn't have its alcohol license yet, so there were no concerns about the property selling the product at its on-site store without the annexation yet being legally official.
Also at the special-called meeting on Thursday, the Southern Middle School 2023 softball team was recognized for their outstanding performance this season.
The team was runner-up in the Region tournament and set a school record for most wins in a season, with 21 victories.
Coach Josh New was awarded the ceremonial key to the City of Burnside and Lawson proclaimed June 2023 as "Southern Middle Lady Warriors Softball Month."
"Any time any athletes in the county — I don't care whether it's PC, whether it's Jordan (Christian Academy) — I like to recognize the athletes, or academically (successful students) either one," said Lawson. "I like to recognize the youth. ... I think that's our future."
Also this week, the city council voted to buy property on Water Tank Road to put a new city water tank, adjacent to the present tank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.