Burnside's latest push to enhance recreational opportunities is on the right trail, thanks to additional state funds directed the town's way.
A total of $4.3 million will be going out from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to various recreational projects throughout the state, after Gov. Andy Beshear selected the recipients this week. Burnside is one of 41 chosen to receive money — specifically, $106,000 to finish the walking trail project that will allow for a gorgeous view of the lake while people enjoy outdoor activities.
"We needed $106,000 and got exactly what we asked for," said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree Jr. He noted that the city had already received about $100,000 from the Matt Bevin administration and needed the rest to finish up the project.
Crabtree credited City Clerk Crissa Morris for putting together "a lot" of grant paperwork to get the idea in front of the Land and Water Conservation Board. Crabtree made the presentation to them over Zoom back around the first of the year, but the city hadn't heard any word back on the status of the funds until this week.
"It's great to hear this be finalized," said Crabtree. "I thought the presentation went really well for us."
The trail will provide space for walking, running, or even just stopping to enjoy the scenic lakescape.
"Burnside has a beautiful view but we don't have a place to really enjoy the lake without getting on a boat," said Crabtree. "(The trail project) will allow us to connect the land to the water. You don't have to have a boat to enjoy the lake and the scenery."
The trail will go around West Lakeshore Drive, going all the way to Burnside Island. That's considered phase 1 of the project, which will feature additional community improvements down the line.
A report from WYMT on the governor's announcement about the funding said the money for the project would help to add lighting, signs, trash bins, and benches along the trail.
Once ground is broken on the project, it may take about a year to complete. One component is left, and that's getting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to sign the leasing paperwork.
"We've been working on this now since 2018; if we can get the Corps to give us the lease (it'll be ready to go), it's been on their desk since last September," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
He added, "We want to showcase West Lakeshore Drive. The citizens really want this, the whole town wants it. It's going to be essential for walkers and people wanting to get out. People can take out their strollers or ride their bikes. Outdoor recreation is a big thing and this is just going to add to the many things we have going on in Burnside."
