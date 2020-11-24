Punxsutawney Phil couldn’t be reached for comment, but sources suggest he’d be most disappointed with Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson’s most recent comments:
“We took out our groundhog cave.”
Small, furry creatures may disapprove, but the rest of the Burnside community is likely to be much happier about the news that the large sunken area next to Burnside City Hall along Main Street has been turned into something much more useful: a community parking lot.
For years, the vacant lot sat as an “eyesore” next to one of the city’s most important buildings, noted Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson -- and more than that, it was a safety hazard.
“It was a big sinkhole, with all the kudzu (plant growth) and groundhogs,” said Lawson. “... If anyone got off of that hillside and fell in, it was a big drop.”
But what about the poor groundhogs? Wasn’t that their home? “We just pushed them back further in the park,” quipped the mayor.
The city had been working on the project for two years, and it finally reached completion this past Friday. Lawson thanked in particular Pulaski County Judge-Exective Steve Kelley and Fifth District Magistrate Mike Strunk for furnishing the necessary rock; the city paid for the dump trucks to haul it.
The lot will serve as a parking facility for the community at large, said the mayor.
“A big problem in Burnside is that there’s nowhere to park,” he said. “We’ve probably added 50 to 75 parking spaces by doing this. ... When it’s all said and done, we’ll probably add 75 to 100 parking spaces altogether.”
That’s because there’s a big more to be done on the back end of the lot -- including a roof structure for the permanent event stage built at Cole Park.
The lot itself can also be used as a venue for events in downtown Burnside, as well as parking, noted Lawson.
But groundhogs? They’ll just have to park elsewhere now.
