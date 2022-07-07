With Monday marking the July 4 holiday, the Burnside City Council opted to meet on Tuesday instead, with a light agenda to set up a change in utilities billing policy.
A pair of ordinances were given a first reading to amend previous ordinances dealing with the city's water and sewer services.
For each, the ordinance wording changed from having rate changes based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index occur on July 15 each year instead of July 1.
According to the text of the ordinance, this date change is reflected in "each of the City's future fiscal years."
Because it was a first reading for each of these ordinances, neither has passed as of yet. That will likely take place at the next meeting held.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson noted that this brings the billing cycle to run from from the 15th to the 15th each month.
The other item on the light agenda was to name Mike Baker, general manager at Burnside Marina, to the city's Tourism Board.
He replaces Ashley Hancock, who recently stepped away from the board.
"He's been very active with us already," said Lawson. "Any time we call and ask him to help with tourism (projects), he's always been willing to help us out."
The mayor also noted that he's glad to "have someone from the marina represented on the tourism board now."
Lawson also mentioned that the city is looking at repairs to several city streets.
They include Weyland Drive, Central Avenue, and Wallace Avenue.
Each project will be bid out separately, said Lawson.
