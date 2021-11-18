With the flip of a festive red-and-green switch, like something out of a Rankin/Bass holiday cartoon, the lights came on.
And just like that, Christmas Island was back in Burnside.
On Tuesday, at General Burnside Island State Park, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, the city’s tourism director Frank Crabtree, Jr., and others had the privilege of welcoming a beloved seasonal tradition back to the place where it began in almost three decades earlier.
Christmas Island 2021 officially opens Thursday, to general traffic — Tuesday’s event was a special ceremony celebrating its return and allowing sponsors a sneak peek at the attraction, which features stations of light displays along a drivable path, all throughout Burnside Island.
“All I can say is, wow,” said Lawson in his opening remarks. “(Burnside’s) team has worked so hard. ... I just didn’t know how much work would go into something this size.
“It’s here to stay,” he added, welcoming everyone to Christmas Island 2021. “... Ever since I’ve been mayor, this was probably the most-requested one event that we do.”
It became a passion project for Lawson and Crabtree, who both recalled meeting with Wynona Padgett and Melanie King of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club at Baxter’s Coffee in Somerset to get a feel for what Christmas Island used to be. Like the mayor, restoring Christmas Island was one of Crabtree’s major goals when he took the job of Burnside Tourism Director to bring it back, having fond memories of it from when he was younger, and he wanted to figure out what worked and what didn’t.
“In roughly 90 minutes, we found out as much information as we could find out about the operations of Christmas Island,” said Crabtree. “We found out about its challenges, its nuances and what made it special for our community. That informational meeting soon became a cornerstone to which we’d build our plan.”
In the process of making Christmas Island happen this year, Crabtree fell ill with a severe case of COVID-19. Burnside didn’t miss a beat, however, with the Burnside Tourism Commission’s Chairperson Phyllis Coffey and Crabtree’s student assistant Jerrica Flynn filling in and doing what needed to be done until Crabtree could get back in action. Crabtree also credited Alice Jackson, Janie Ison, Brian Watson, and Mayor Lawson and his wife Susi with helping the city overcome the obstacles that might have otherwise brought the Christmas Island dream to a halt in 2021.
“I’m extremely proud of you guys,” said Crabtree. “We hope this first year is great and continues on the tradition that’s been started.”
Lawson said the project isn’t yet where he wants it to be, and plans are to improve the technology in future years and “each year, it’s going to get bigger and better.”
There are 48 different displays along the path, ranging up to 104-feet-long to 16-feet-high, and every single one of them has been individually sponsored — Lawson proudly announced that Lake Cumberland Tourism bought the last sponsorship that very day. He expressed surprise that they could sell so many scenes so quickly, especially with businesses still affected by the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and gave particular thanks to David Pendley and First Baptist Church of Somerset for stepping in quickly and claiming the nativity scene as the first to sponsor a scene.
These aren’t the old light displays from past years — Burnside has gotten with the times, using more contemporary technology and LED lights that drastically help in saving the city money with all-new scenes.
The title sponsor for Christmas Island is Cumberland Lake Shell, and Leah Taylor, the company’s president and CEO, was allowed the honors of officially flipping the switch to turn on the lights Tuesday evening as the sky over Lake Cumberland eased into night.
Taylor wasn’t the only special guest on hand, however. Several very important ladies who were around when Christmas Island first began in 1993 were there Tuesday — Laurie Bridges, Tracy Cary, Debbie Rogers and Angie Upchurch, all festively dressed with Christmas light leis — and they fondly recalled their involvement in getting the project off the ground all those years ago.
“Julie Godby Hamilton was the executive director of the (Somerset-Pulaski County) Tourist Commission,” said Bridges, referring to the precursor to the current Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “She went out of town to a tourist meeting and went through a lighting display, and came back and said, ‘We have to do this.’”
“When I came in and was hired, she told me, this is what we’re going to do,” said Cary. “I think I came in March that year. We didn’t know what to expect, so it was very neat. It was a great experience. We spent a lot of hours down here.”
Crabtree called the speed with which these women put together this idea and open the gates for the first time “astonishing.” He added that it was “truly amazing that (they) did that from scratch.”
For the new Christmas Island, everything is leased from, set up, taken down, maintained, handled, and brought in annually by Celebration Lighting of Kentucky, making things much easier on the City of Burnside and volunteers. But things didn’t used to be that way — Bridges recalled receiving giant boxes delivered by semi trucks, that had to be set up by hand.
“They were hauled up and we literally unboxed everything and put it together like a giant puzzle on the ground and screwed it all together,” she said, noting that they likely started in October. “The very first year, it was Julie and myself and we had three jail release workers. Literally, the five of us, and so (South Kentucky) RECC came on with their trucks to help us with the huge stuff and the electric and all that. But there were five of us that built every bit of that basically by ourselves.”
They estimated that there were between 20 and 30 displays in the original Christmas Island, with the arches cars would drive under being particularly memorable.
Rogers recalled working the gate for two years, “freezing cold, and we’d take the money as people went through, and everybody (would say) ‘Thank you, thank you for this, it’s such a great asset to the community.’”
Added Cary, “We had so many nice comments from people as they came out. They would just be beaming, because it was something different at that time. We actually had people that came from I-75 that saw the billboard out there and came over here to see what this was all about.
“Everybody just loved it,” she noted. “Kids were excited to see it, and the adults, especially the older people — they got to see some beautiful displays.”
Initially, the money went to just paying for the event to be possible; later on, community and civic groups would get to work it for a part of the proceeds, recalled Upchurch.
Rogers thanked the City of Burnside and said the late Godby Hamilton’s memory was with her that evening.
“It was a great project then and I know it will be a great project (now),” said Rogers.
At the time of its inception, Christmas Island was the original and only light display in the entire state of Kentucky. It actually paved the way for perhaps the state’s best known such show, Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, which began in 1994. At its peak, Christmas Island featured over 300 individual displays, over one million bulbs, and such perks as limo rides, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. It was featured on the KET program “Kentucky Life” in 2003 (Season 9 Episode 25) as one of Kentucky’s most popular Christmas traditions on December 20, 2003.
The original Christmas Island music one could listen to on the radio while taking the tour was provided by a local radio station, 910 am, and it was known as the official radio station of Christmas Island back in the day. For the new Christmas Island, Burnside is partnering with Somerset 106 and Kevin Wilson to create a soundtrack that will feature Christmas music, audio clips from your FavoriteChristmas movies, sponsor recognition, safety messages, and reminders to share their experience on social media. That soundtrack will be broadcast on 95.5FM around the Island for visitors to enjoy.
Mondays through Thursdays, the display will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays through Sunday’s from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets will be bought at the gates. On weekdays, cost is $20 for a standard car, truck or SUV, and $35 for a passenger van or bus capable of holding a larger amount of people. Fridays through Sundays, those costs are $25 for the standard car, truck or SUV, and $40 for the passenger van or bus.
Lawson was downright jolly about the turnout for Tuesday’s unofficial launch ceremony for Christmas Island 2021 and how it felt to officially open the trail of lights again.
“It’s so pleasing that it’s back and a reality, finally,” he said.
Even though Christmas Island eventually died down due to volunteer fatigue and maintenance costs, and eventually spending a short time at Lee’s Ford Marina before disappearing like Santa’s sleigh into the snowy night sky 17 years ago, the people of the Lake Cumberland region never forgot about it.
“Each year we receive calls across the state wondering if the Christmas Lights are back on the Island,” said Crabtree. “We knew that even though it had been since 2004 that Christmas Island had been open that it was plenty fresh in everyone’s mind. We hope this is a great first year and to build on every year to come.”
