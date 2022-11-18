It's officially a tradition once more.
After years of the holidays being dark on General Burnside Island State Park, the Christmas Island light show is marking the start of its second straight season starting this weekend, re-establishing it as something citizens can look forward to every yuletide season.
The kick-off ceremony for Christmas Island 2022 was held on Thursday night, a special preview for sponsors and those involved in making the attraction a reality. Both Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and Tourism Director Alison Pyles shared words of appreciation with those present, and a number of new features were available to check out, including the Vendor Village and the presence of Santa Claus and the Grinch.
Pyles said that approximately 200 cars went through the trail of holiday-themed lights (presented along with signs telling which local entities sponsored them) that runs through Burnside Island, past the golf course and into the camping area, and the feedback she received following Thursday's event was positively glowing.
"It was all positive; I heard absolutely no negative comments — other than the cold," she added with a laugh, as chilly temperatures had those touring the trail turning up the heat in their vehicles. "Our biggest constructive criticism last year was the dark spots, and I feel like we solved that problem. Almost doubling the scenes is huge."
There are 78 scenes on this year's Christmas Island route, up 30 from last year, with the help of Celebration Lighting out of Corbin — everything from elves at play to the 12 Days of Christmas, from a nativity scene to images familiar to Lake Cumberland like a riverboat and a Santa hat-wearing bass. Secure Storage Sheds provided the structures needed to create the village.
"We got a ton of great feedback on that," said Pyles of the Vendor Village.
Children can also visit with Santa Claus and have their picture taken with him, and while there, they might be able to grab some candid shots of another infamous holiday character, the Grinch, sneaking around and causing trouble — as he did when he attempted to steal the colorful switch that turned on all the lights after the mayor flipped it Thursday night.
From 1993 to 2001, the state park hosted an annual light display celebrating classic Christmas iconography, where families could drive through in their cars and see all manner of familiar shapes lit up brilliantly — reindeer, candy canes, even a giant tunnel of lights.
Eventually, the tradition died down due to volunteer fatigue and maintenance costs, and Christmas Island disappeared like Santa’s sleigh into the snowy night sky. But Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson had made it a goal to bring Christmas Island back to the community, and in 2021, that sugar plum dream was finally realized.
"When I took the (job as) mayor, this was the one thing that was on the list that I wanted to be sure happened," said Lawson. There were a couple more, he noted, including putting a lodge on Burnside Island — a goal of the Dream Big Burnside Authority — but "Christmas Island was on that list and it happened, so it can be done. Don't ever say no. Never give up."
Lawson said that 10,000 cars come through Christmas Island last year, and the city has a goal of 15,000 in 2022. The money made is given back to the civic groups who run the gate, and money left over is put into funding the event for the next year. Last year's success was able to help Burnside invest another $30,000 into this year's improved and expanded lights.
"You don't know how much work goes in to putting this event on; it starts in January, so we're working on 2023 already," Lawson told those present on Thursday evening. "It's a major undertaking, and without leadership, it doesn't happen. I want to thank (city employees and others who worked on Christmas Island) because they have poured their heart and soul into Christmas Island, to bring it back."
Lawson had Ryan Coffey, pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerset, say a prayer before the lights were flipped. First Baptist sponsored the course's nativity scene, and Lawson pledged that Christmas Island would have such a display honoring the holiday's Christian significance "every year that (he's) mayor."
Christmas Island officially opened to the public Friday, November 18 and runs through December 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and up to 10 p.m. on the weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).
Cost for a standard car with up to eight passengers is $20 for weekdays and $25 on weekends, and vehicles with eight to 15 passengers will pay $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends to tour the holiday light show on the island.
