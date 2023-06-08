This month, the Burnside City Council had water on the brain.
Multiple water-related matters were on the lengthy agenda of the council’s June meeting this week.
Most notably, the council passed a resolution to use federal money to help address its water tank situation.
The resolution would have the city use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money received in 2021 and 2022, a total of $222,117.31 through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
At the June meeting on Monday night were two representatives of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD), who are helping the city secure grants for ongoing projects for both its water and wastewater departments.
The city is trying to build a new water tank and give it a coat of paint. The LCADD personnel suggested the city use its existing money allotted for painting the tank toward building it, a step that must occur first. Then the city can take the ARPA money and put it toward the funds necessary to paint the structure.
City officials agreed with that strategy.
“We’ve got $159,000 left of (the ARPA money),” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. “We took that money in for loss of income but we’re going to put that money toward painting the tank.”
Another issue facing the council on Monday was a request for Burnside to allow a project to seek water from another provider. Engineer Alex Godsey came before the council on behalf of another party about a seasonal campground development in the Tateville Antioch Shores area.
There was a request for the city to provide the campground water, which would “cost a bunch of money,” noted Lawson. The council wasn’t eager to spend that kind of money on something that wouldn’t deliver much of a return; Lawson noted that if the other party paid for it, the city would put it in, but wouldn’t want to take on the expense itself.
According to what was discussed at the meeting, Southeastern Water Association, another water provider in the area, told the interested party that the affected property was in Burnside’s provider territory, but if the City of Burnside would it over to them, that they could potentially service it.
Lawson told Godsey that the council would have to discuss the matter, potentially in a workshop setting. However, later in the meeting, Lawson brought the matter back to the council’s attention and they quickly decided the workshop wasn’t necessary.
“Will it bring money to the city if he’s in Burnside?” asked councilor Lula Jean Burton. After Lawson replied, “Yes,” Burton responded, “Good.” Lawson said that if they write the letter giving Southeastern permission to take it in, “We’re going to give it away and have nothing.”
“I don’t like that,” said Burton. “I’m all about making money for Burnside. That’s what we’re here for.”
Carol Griffin chimed in with similar views, and Dwayne Sellers noted, “I agree with the ladies.” As such, the council dropped any plans to discuss the issue further.
Water is also needed to wash clothes and the Burnside Fire Department has a new heavy-duty washer and dryer. Burnside Fire Chief James Martin approached the council about what needed to be done to install the commercial-grade cleaning equipment, given to Burnside by the county government, for their firefighting gear.
“Most fire departments are already equipped to hook those up. We are not,” said Lawson. “We just use a regular residential washer-dryer at the present. These types (of machines) take out the cancer agents to protect the firemen.”
The city accepted a bid from Brumback Equipment out of Georgetown, Ky., for $9,730 to install the washer and dryer.
Also at Burnside’s June meeting on Monday was accountant Barry Daulton with the audit report for the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year. Daulton reported an “unmodified or clean opinion” on the audit, which is the kind of positive result the city was looking for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.