Burnside’s “Blue” is a little bit deeper now.
Mike Hill, Burnside Chief of Police, introduced his town’s newest police officer at the January meeting of the Burnside City Council on Monday.
Tony Morris was sworn in by Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. Morris served 28 years on the Monticello Police Department before recently retiring from that force. He started there as a patrolman and left with the rank of captain.
Hill called the hiring of a new officer a “long process,” but was proud to find Morris at the end of it.
“After Tony retired, he’s chosen to come back into law enforcement, and applied with us here at Burnside,” said Hill. “... I feel he’s the best candidate by far, and I think he’ll do us a wonderful job. We’re excited to have him on board.”
Morris said that he felt Burnside “would be a good fit” and that he looks forward to working for the city’s police department.
“Hopefully I can do a good service to you,” said Morris.
Lawson noted that Morris seemed “sure of himself” in the interview process. “You’ve been at it long enough, you know what you’re doing,” said the mayor. “So I think we’ve got a wonderful police officer here.”
This hire gives the Burnside Police Department now five full-time officers and one part-time.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• A substantial number of appointments to various city committees and boards were approved by the city council. George Scott and Lula Jean Burton were approved to the Planning & Zoning committee each for four-year terms.
In reappointments, Phyllis Coffey, Cindy Marcum and Alice Jackson were approved to the Tourism Board for three-year terms. Gene Cheshire was approved to the city’s Ethics committee for a three-year term. Susi Lawson, Phyllis Coffey and Crissa Morris got three-year terms on the Parks committee. Corey Marcum and Dennis Jones were approved to the Board of Adjustments for three-year terms. J.C. Tucker, Frank Crabtree and Gary Eaton were approved to the Dream Big Burnside Authority for three-year terms.
Jerrica Flynn was appointed to the Parks committee for the first time, and Roger Branum was named to replace Edward Jones on Planning & Zoning.
• The council approved the annexation of Lake Cumberland Resort III into Burnside. Owner Dianna Lowery-Pulliam attended the June meeting of the Burnside City Council to talk about the new resort southern Pulaski County near Keno, on Roberts Bend Road off of Ky. 751, and ask for the council to consider annexing the property into its borders. The annexation would be a bit trickier than normal, however, as the preference was to annex from the “lake side,” going along shoreline so Burnside wouldn’t have to take in more roadway that police would have to patrol several times a day. They’d still be obligated to provide service and check-ins to the resort, but the facility would have its own security, which would lessen the burden on Burnside Police.
After months of consideration, Burnside moved ahead with the annexation on Monday. Though it would ultimately cost about $40,000, Lowery-Pulliam had sold the council on the resort being a significant source of tax and fee revenue for the city at that earlier meeting. Lawson said the annexation would be done in two phases — going along the lakeshore to the boat ramp in that area, and then on to the resort.
• The city passed Ordinance 2021-007 on its second reading, amending the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Ordinance to say that interest at the rate of eight percent per annum will apply to any late payments to the city, as about to the previous amount of 12 percent.
• Resolution no. 2022-001 was read to honor Kentucky Humanities, an independent non-profit affiliate organization of the National Endowment for the Humanities, for 50 years of service to Kentucky.
• Lawson recognized Frank Crabtree, Jr., the city’s Tourism Director, for participating and passing the 2021 Leadership Lake Cumberland course, via the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
“There’s much more to it than just leadership, in that class,” said Lawson. “I don’t know how many contacts Frank made during those classes, but I know it was a bunch, and it will help him in his position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.