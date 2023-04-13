If there’s anything more impressive than a robot built from scratch, it’s a robot built from scratch by a group of local 10-year-olds students.
The BurnsideBots are Burnside Elementary School 4th and 5th graders who have designed, coded, built, and tested functioning robots to compete in a world competition.
The students meet three days a week, explained their principal April Mounce who stood behind the podium Tuesday morning at the Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting. They were one of four schools in the entire state of Kentucky to qualify for the world competition.
“It’s a high honor,” said Principal Mounce. “Only eight teams get to go from within those four schools. And of those eight teams, three are Burnside teams.”
Despite the high honor, it’s quite expensive. For that reason, Mounce told the court of the necessity for financial support. She was clearly impressed with the team’s skill and felt they very much deserved the opportunity to compete.
“Knowing that these nine and ten-year-olds can build a robot, program it and code it, and make it lift, turn a wheel, and push things is amazing. Can I do it? No. When I go in there and watch them do it, I’m amazed. And I would have given anything to be a student and learning this back when I was in school.”
Mounce bragged on the students’ communication skills and problem-solving skills that were required to compete in World. She underlined the fact that some of the students may be paired with students from other countries which may not even speak English. The students will have to communicate through an interpreter, which requires teamwork, group mentality, and quick thinking.
Mounce spoke on how the students had met with TTAI, a local factory in Pulaski County, and says that understanding robotics is a requirement for many of the high-paying jobs offered at that factory.
Somerset Hardwood was also mentioned by Mounce as a local workplace that will soon be using robotics in their production. She was confident that as Pulaski County grew, the jobs that require working with this sort of technology would grow and allow local kids to cut their teeth on it early would be invaluable to the community.
After Principal Mounce gave her presentation, the students took turns explaining what their bots would be required to do. They set up their bots around the competition area they had set up right in the middle of the courtroom. The bots were required to move around orange disks to different spots on the board in under a minute. Robots got the orange disks from towers around the board and getting the towers to surrender the orange disks required precise manipulation from tools on the robot which the students had carefully designed.
In other court coverage, the mowing bids were tallied up. These bids were accepted by the court.
Falls Creek Way, Lone Oak Drive, and Stone Marker Drive were added to the county system.
Pulaski County Road Aid hired park workers.
White Lily Park board members were approved.
In new business:
- 3,000 tons of rock were added.
- Voting equipment was approved.
- Bids for mowing tractors being sold were sealed.
- Danny Masten discussed events for Solid Waste coming in April and in the near future.
- The treasurer gave the bill list.
