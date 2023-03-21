These are the robotics students we’re looking for.
The Burnside Bots, a robotics team from Burnside Elementary School, just qualified for the World Championships in Dallas, Texas. The team recently competed in the Kentucky State VexIQ Robotics Tournament, and they worked to secure at least one of eight spots to qualify for a trip to Dallas. The BurnsideBots clinched three of the qualifying spots for the state of Kentucky.
The team competed with robots that they had designed, built, and programmed themselves. All in all, there were three teams competing as a whole: Team 519Z, Team 519X, and Team 519B.
Team 519Z comprised Amy Burton, Kinleigh Martin, Marrisa Stephens, and Taylor Thompson, qualified. This team qualified with their earning of the Innovate Award for which required them to demonstrate a strong combination of innovation and ingenuity in designing their robot as demonstrated in their Engineering Notebook and judged interviews. They also earned second place in the Teamwork challenge.
Team 519X comprised Caden Parnell, Cooper Helton, and Kaiden Branson. They qualified for World by being top in the state in the Teamwork Challenge. This challenge saw teams randomly paired with alliance partners each round, where they only have a few minutes to build their strategies together. Once they naildown their plan of action, the teams use their robot’s driving strengths to score the most points in a 1-minute challenge.
Team 519B comprised Hayden McCown, Jacob Eaton, and Xander Sneed. They earned their qualification through the Design Award. This competition judged their effective and efficient design process as documented in their engineering notebook and judged interviews.
These teams will compete in Dallas in May. They will team up and collaborate with elementary robotics teams from all 50 states and over 40 countries from around the world.
“We’re very proud of our students and the entire robotics team and their coach,” said Aprol Mounce, principal of Burnside Elementary School. “They’ve worked very hard for a whole year, and some of the students on this team have been on the team for three years. So they’ve worked very hard, and they’ve earned this, and we’re extremely proud of them and honored that they’re going to be going to the world competition.
“The importance of having the robotics team is that it helps our students learn teamwork,” she added, “it helps our students build relationships with each other and able to learn more math and science and to put that into real-life situations on building the robots have made them all better students.”
The teams have a GoFundMe page set up to accept donations and they are accepting donations at the school to help them with the cost of the trip. You can contribute at https://gofund.me/0a7bdb81.
