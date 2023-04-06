It took a little longer than expected, but Lula Jean Burton is back on the Burnside City Council.
Burton was appointed by the council at this past Monday's April meeting to fill the seat left by the late Terry Vanover, who died a month ago.
She was then sworn in and took her seat at the council. Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, recovering from surgery, had to videoconference into the meeting and swore Burton in remotely. Just to make sure everything was done properly, however, Burton went to the mayor's home after the meeting and was sworn in by him a second time, this one in-person.
"I feel honored that the Burnside City Council members chose me for the vacant council seat," Burton told the Commonwealth Journal after the meeting. "I will do my best to serve the residents of Burnside."
She also noted that she resigned from her present seat on the city's Planning & Zoning Committee after being selected for the council position.
Burton is no stranger to the council, having served from 2010 through 2018, overseeing numerous significant developments in the city and occasionally filling in to lead city council meetings when the elected mayor was not available.
In a special-called meeting of the Burnside City Council on March 16, the council was ready to appoint Burton to replace Vanover. However, councilor Carol Griffin wished to wait until after Vanover's memorial service to make the appointment, and after some discussion, the council agreed to do just that, postponing the vote on the vacant council seat under the regular April meeting.
There wasn't much else on the agenda for Monday's meeting, other than a resolution related to accepting a grant from the Cleaner Water Program to help with improvements to the city's utilities system, and the heads of Burnside's police, fire, and tourism departments giving detailed accounts of their budgets in advance of the city creating its own budget for the coming fiscal year.
Also on the agenda was Ordinance no. 2023-003, amending a previous ordinance, 2022-013 relating to short-term rental dwelling licenses and rates, but no reading of the ordinance was given as the council determined that further amendments needed to be made.
