While rapper Busdriver is always there to transport us around Imaginary Places, the bus drivers of Pulaski County are dwindling, according to Superintendent of Pulaski County schools Pat Richardson.
“This has been an ongoing issue for quite a few years,” says Richardson. “And the pandemic just made it worse.”
Unfortunately, this is not an issue exclusive to Pulaski County. A survey conducted by HopSkipDrive, a vehicle for hire company that primarily serves schoolchildren, reports that 88% of schools suffer some sort of driver shortage.
Richardson echoes what school officials are saying across the commonwealth and across the nation as a whole. What has lead to the shortage is the same thing which first attracted drivers to take the wheel.
“Many of our drivers are of retirement age,” Richardson says. “They drive to supplement their income or for the benefit package of insurance or that type of thing.”
With children moving to at-home education to avoid exposure to COVID, bus drivers were not needed to drive students.
“We lost quite a few of them during the pandemic, and we just had a hard time filling those positions,” says Richardson. “We’ve tried to increase pay over the last few years, but we’re still having trouble filling those positions.”
The school system offers drivers between $13-$15 per hour as well as benefits and retirement plans. While this was a very attractive offer to those who wished to supplement their income prior to the pandemic, it does not seem to be enough to ensure drivers return. Richardson attributes this to the nature of the job.
“It’s a niche position,” he says. “The hours are going to have to fit. The income needs are going to have to fit. I think it’s just difficult…”
Richardson also says the specialization requirements which are necessary to perform the task are a hinderance to some.
“You’re driving a big vehicle. You need a [Commercial Driver’s License] to drive it,” says Richardson. “Of course, we train our own folks to drive buses, but it’s an oversized vehicle driving on small roads. You got your back turned to anywhere from 30 to 50 students at one time. It can be a stressful position.”
One way the school system has attempted to combat the shortage is by allowing drivers to take multiple routes. This offers the two-fold solution of giving drivers an opportunity for more pay and the school system a way to fill routes. Unfortunately, success with this method has been limited and many drivers have not taken this opportunity.
“Some want to take advantage of that and some don’t,” says Richardson. “Our district is so large and our routes are so long that it’s hard for many drivers to take advantage of those opportunities because the routes just don’t line up, and the time factor is not there.”
While the school system technically has enough personnel to cover each route, says Richardson, on days where many drivers call out at once, schools are forced to close routes—sometimes for several days in a row.
“Not a good alternative,” says Richardson. “Just trying to make the best out of a bad situation.”
While larger cities have seen some success in reducing this problem by emphasizing public transportation and making areas around schools more “walkable,” Richardson claims such solutions for Pulaski County are irrelevant due to the sheer size of the district.
“Our buses travel about 7,000 miles a day and never leave the borders of Pulaski County,” says Richardson. “With a county that vast, we don’t have a lot of schools with sidewalks or in residential areas that students could walk to… We don’t have a mass public transportation option in our area, so really we’re the only game in town. That puts us in a precarious situation sometimes.”
The PC district has attempted to do what other school districts across the nation have done which is to offer bus drivers other positions within the school system, but still many drivers have not chosen to or simply cannot take other positions. Besides, repeats Richardson, bus drivers are typically retirees looking to supplement their income.
“It’s not an income to support a family on necessarily,” he says. “That’s what made it really nice for people of retirement age, and that really hurt us with COVID.”
COVID’s primary victims tend to be older working folks. While Richardson says that drivers did not see more exposure than others during the pandemic and celebrated the small victory that there were not many COVID-related deaths that affected drivers, they still haven’t returned.
Despite this obstacle that the school system faces, Richardson is confident in the drivers he has and feels blessed that they are who he can rely on to transport students safely.
“We have a great group of drivers. They work hard every day,” says Richardson. “They are the first impact that a student has in the morning and the last when they get off in the afternoon. We’re very thankful to the drivers we have now, we’d just like more like them.”
