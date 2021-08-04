Athlete and coach. Business owner and entrepreneur. Respected member of the community. Bill Hamilton was all of those things.
The former Somerset High School girls soccer coach and recent owner of Main Street Deli passed away Tuesday at the age of 64.
The news was announced by the social media account for Tap On Main Brewing, the microbrewery he started right next door to his deli and convenience store at the north end of Main Street.
“Tap on Main will honor his memory by continuing to operate normal hours as we believe he would have wished us to do. Come raise a glass and let’s share our memories about our kindhearted entrepreneurial community leader and friend – who will always be dearly missed,” the post said.
Hamilton made history for being the first business owner to sell packaged beer, at Main Street Deli, when Somerset first went “wet” in 2012.
Before that, though, he was known as a high school and college athlete, in both baseball and soccer.
Hamilton was part of the 1974 Somerset High School baseball team that won the school’s first State Championship in the modern era.
Fast forward a few years, and Hamilton helped start SHS’s girls soccer program, along with Jim Bentley, according to SHS Athletic Director Bob Tucker.
Tucker said that back in the 1980’s – when the program began – Hamilton was one of the few people who knew about the sport.
In 2003, Hamilton was named head coach of the girls soccer team, where he led the team to four consecutive winning seasons before stepping down in the fall of 2006.
The team was the District Champions in 2003 and 2004, and was the regional runners-up in 2004 and 2005.
“He was a fiery competitor,” Tucker said of Hamilton. “He wanted to win, but he cared about the kids, too. It wasn’t ‘win at all costs.’ But he did want to win.”
Tucker said that Hamilton continued to help with the program, being an avid supporter and helping to maintain the soccer field.
“He’ll be missed by a lot of people. I know that,” Tucker said.
Another person who has known Hamilton for many years is Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield. “I attended Sunday School with him, and he was a fellow Mason, and a dear friend,” he said.
“He was an extremely hard worker who was a single parent. He dedicated his life to raising his kids and supporting them. He’s a great father. And, he would help anybody who was in need.”
Hatfield also referred to him as a “character” – someone who was unique, who was always well-known within the community, and who “marched to the beat of their own drum.”
“I use that term in a very endearing fashion, in a very positive fashion,” Hatfield said.
He added, “Once he opened Tap on Main, that just gave him a stage to really be who he was.”
Before Tap on Main, though, there was Main Street Deli, which Hamilton opened in 1989.
Hamilton told the Commonwealth Journal back in 2018 that he had studied restaurant management at Berea College, sold linens, uniforms and other items to restaurants while working for the Holiday Inn company, and then spent nine years at Carnation.
“I’d spent my whole life in the food business,” Hamilton said. “I said, ‘I’d like to do this.’”
However, his gasoline distributor doubted that he’d be able to sell hamburgers and fries at a gas station.
“He said, ‘That’s the dumbest move ever. Gasoline and food don’t mix,’” said Hamilton.
More than 30 years later, Hamilton’s idea was proven correct as the deli is still going strong.
Asia Lee, who worked about a year-and-a-half for Hamilton at Main Street Deli in recent years, had positive memories of him as a boss.
“Bill was one of my biggest supporters,” she said. “The toughest and kindest person I have ever known. Witty and always full of jokes. Things will never be the same without him.”
While Hamilton recently sold the deli, he continued to operate Tap on Main, microbrewery and tap room located in the same building.
The microbrewery was set up in the old car wash room that was attached to the deli. In an interview with the Commonwealth Journal in 2020, Hamilton was asked whether the brewery was more successful than the car wash.
He joked that it was a “heck of a lot more fun.”
Hamilton’s services are being handled through Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrangement information was available.
