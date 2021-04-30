What does the Boy Scouts mean to you? It can mean many things to many different people, but for Dan Cheshire it means education for life and instilling a sense of leadership.
Cheshire will be the honoree for the 17th annual Hal Rogers Leadership Award Dinner, the year’s main fundraiser for the Lake Cumberland District Boy Scouts.
The dinner will be held at the Center for Rural Development at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and while Scout District Executive Delaney Stephens said there may still be tables available, the organization needs to know ahead of time if anyone wants to attend so they can plan accordingly.
Tickets this year costs anywhere from $150 for one ticket, up to $1,000 for eight tickets, or what is usually considered to be one table.
Due to COVID-19 precautions this year, those eight seats will actually be spread out among two tables, Stephens said.
Other COVID requirements are that masks will be required to be worn at all times other than when eating and drinking, and that social distancing will be enforced.
The money will go to benefit scouting programs here in the area, Stephens said. “Every dollar we raise stays in our community.”
In addition to Cheshire, speakers will include William McIver who will present the “Trail to Eagle” speech, relating how he became an Eagle Scout and what it means to him.
Dr. David Mullins, scoutmaster for Troop 79, will present what Stephens called a “friendly roaster,” or the introduction for Cheshire.
Cheshire himself will then be honored, although the owner of the local Dairy Queen locations and other businesses, said he already felt honored.
“I was shocked and honored to be the honoree,” he said. “Whenever you do that, that’s a lot to live up to. So it’s a motivator for me, after receiving this award, to be more involved than I have been.”
Cheshire has been actively involved in Boy Scouts for many years.
It began as a youngster, by joining Cub Scouts, but he said he truly got involved when he was 12, when he joined the Boy Scouts.
“Some of my best friends were in Boy Scouts with me, but I stayed active in it just because it was outdoorsy,” he said. “I feel like it teaches you a lot of leadership. Boy Scouts has taught me so much leadership that I have used in just about every facet of life. The things taught in Boy Scouts are just great lessons in life.”
He went on to become an Eagle Scout in the early 90s, through Troop 79 out of First Christian Church.
“Once you feel like you’ve obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, it gives you a lot of confidence that you can do anything that you can put your mind to,” he said.
As an adult, Cheshire has been active in helping, donating to and promoting Boy Scouts, mainly because he said it feels like he owes a lot of who he is today to the organization.
In a previous speech about scouting, Cheshire said some of his favorite memories revolve around the adventure he had.
“I can remember my first camp out at Levi-Jackson State Park in London. I believe it was the Klondike Derby, if memory serves me correctly. It was cold – very cold – wet, and the first evening brought a thunderstorm. The troop-provided teepee tent leaked, sleeping bag was soaked, all clothes wet, and I believe some activities were canceled or moved inside. But we persevered and stayed another cold wet night. This may have been the beginning of the popular thought that if we ever are in a drought or need rain, just send Troop 79 camping and it’s sure to rain.”
Cheshire said he would recommend the Boy Scouts to any youths looking into it. “I would highly recommend it for anybody, from your brainiacs to your jocks,” he laughed. “It’s got life lessons that everybody can benefit from.”
