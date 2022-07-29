The Kentucky Capitol Building in Frankfort has one. The Pulaski County Judicial Center has one. Now, the Somerset city hall will have its own version of a bust of the late U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper.
Somerset’s Bill and Janice Turpen are donating a clay version of the senator to the City of Somerset.
Bill Turpen said plans are for the statue to be housed on the third floor of the Energy Center, in the lobby area outside of the mayor’s office.
A public unveiling of the bust will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Energy Center. The public is invited to attend, and several officials are scheduled to be there, including Mayor Alan Keck, with a possible appearance by U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, Turpen said.
Cornelia Dozier Cooper, the sister-in-law of the late senator may be there as well, he said, along with other members of the Cooper family.
The bust was made by the same artist who made the versions seen in Frankfort and the Judicial Center, the late University of Kentucky professor John Tuska.
While the bust to be donated to the city is made of clay, it appears to be from the same series that produced the plaster cast that is in the Judicial Center and the bronze version that sits at the Capitol.
The Turpens came by the item from a friend who informed them the bust was on sale.
With Janice Turpen being on the Kentucky Arts Council, the friend told them about the bust, saying he felt it shouldn’t leave Somerset.
Bill and Janice bought the bust and have kept it in their home for several years, but Bill Turpen said they were worried about it getting broken, so they decided to find a more permanent home for it.
Bill Turpen said they reached out to Mayor Keck, asking if the city would be interested in it.
According to Turpen, “He was so excited. ‘We definitely would,’ he said.”
Turpen added, “One of the Mayor’s initiatives is to make this an art-flourishing community. I just thought this was the appropriate place for it. … Somerset has been very good to me and my family, and this is a way of giving back a little bit.”
He also feels it’s a fitting tribute to Cooper, whom he said was a beloved native son of Somerset.
“He was truly a favorite son of Pulaski County for many, many people. What a great man that he was,” Turpen said.
“He was truly a statesman,” Turpen continued. “He was a Republican, but it didn’t matter whether you were a Republican or a Democrat. He didn’t see that. He saw that all of us were Kentuckians and great Americans. He was always very nonpartisan in helping people.”
Cooper served in the U.S. Senate for three separate runs — first starting in 1946, again in 1952, and finally from 1956 until 1973. He was also an ambassador for the country to both India and East Germany.
