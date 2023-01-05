Burnside has a long and proud history, but entering the new year, perhaps it’s the city’s present and future that are the most exciting periods in its progress.
“I thought 2022 went well,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. “We accomplished some things that I wanted to get done. I wanted to do some renovations to the park, which we did. Financially, the city is sound. We’re not wealthy, but we’re healthy.
“For a small town to do everything that we’ve done in the last year and still add to the bottom line, I think we’ve done well,” he added. “We’ve done a lot last year.”
Much of that, Lawson went over at last week’s employee appreciation dinner for the City of Burnside, and he spoke more on the subject to the Commonwealth Journal this week.
One thing he could not speak to much was the Dream Big Burnside project. The initiative started in 2021 has been relatively quiet, Lawson noted, as the city must wait for things to happen at the state level before proceeding.
“We want to push the development of Burnside Island and we’re not going to give up on it,” said Lawson. “I promise you we’re not going give up on it.”
Other accomplishments in 2022 were numerous. Perhaps chief among them was bringing back Christmas Island on General Burnside Island for the second straight year after nearly two decades of hiatus, as well as launching a Memorial Day concert event in Cole Park that bookends the summer along with the city’s Labor Day celebration, “Thunder Over Burnside.” Bluegrass music icon Rhonda Vincent was the first Memorial Day performer for Burnside.
Speaking on Christmas Island, Lawson said, “We’re going to end up breaking even (on the money it generated vs. money spent). It went well. That’s all we wanted to do anyway was bring that back, and our goal was to break even, and that’s what we’ve done. Adding $38,000 more in lights was a huge undertaking, so we almost added half the scenes that we had last year. The Vendor Village was a huge success, it was a big addition. We hired Santa Claus, we got him here from November 18 all the way through December 23, and we added the Grinch this year. So those additions really helped. We’re looking already at next year adding something new to it. ... As long as we’re breaking even, we’re good.”
Better still, “it’s going to happen again next year,” said Lawson.
There have been a “number of improvements” made to Cole Park, said Lawson. “We added a memorial garden, that’s just about finished now. We’ve done a lot of landscaping, putting shrubbery and stuff like that in the park.”
Lawson said that the city hopes to have the memorial garden dedicated within the next year — but could immediately dedicate praise to one local citizen who has done so much to make Cole Park a pleasant place to be.
“That’s basically because of one person, Phyllis Coffey,” said Lawson. “Phyllis has worked in that park all summer long, and spring and fall. If you have not been in Cole Park lately, go in there.”
The city also closed out its $3 million water project, bring a conclusion to a longstanding effort to improve perhaps the city’s most crucial utility and putting new water lines throughout town, and completely blacktopped a couple of city streets, as well as adding new sidewalks and renovating and pressure washing all existing ones.
“We added a sidewalk portion from the dollar store all the way down to Walnut Street, and then added another sidewalk on the other side of Main Street from City Hall all the way to Hampton’s service station,” said Lawson.
The city in 2022 purchased more police vehicles, as well as two fire engines — a used one from the county government, and a new truck at a cost of nearly half a million dollars, a 2022 Pierce Saber truck with a bigger pump than the fleet’s older trucks, bringing the number of fire engines up to three. A new tornado siren was also added at the Burnside fire station, and surplus ATV vehicles were sold off to benefit the city’s coffers.
Ground is expected to be broken on the new Burnside Elementary this year, located off of Ky. 1247, with the city still working out water and sewer considerations for the facility. The school will be built on 42 acres on a hillside near the Cooper Power Plant.
The city is also working on a new sign for Cole Park — “We’ve already bought the sign; it should be erected within the next month or so,” said Lawson — and is looking at improvements including a new playground.
Also, the city’s in-progress walking trail has seen the clean-up process reach “probably 95 complete” status thanks to the county’s inmate work program. The city also built a new $100,000-approximately maintenance building on Cumberland Avenue and renovated an existing storage building.
Burnside also completed its annexation of the Lake Cumberland Resort III property out on Roberts Bend Road, a benefit to the city’s tourism offerings and tax base.
“Best of all, we had a bunch of new businesses come to town,” said Lawson.
Coming up in 2023, there will likely be more of that to come. Lawson teased the arrival of a couple of businesses coming to town, about which he wouldn’t give more details, except to say that one company has committed to building their home office here, and another “big announcement” will be coming on ground broken next to the Hampton’s gas station.
Meanwhile a new business, Downtown Pizza, is going in the vacant Seven Gables restaurant space along Main Street in Burnside.
“I think those are going to be additions that are going to attract more people to open a business here,” said Lawson. “Hopefully if Dream Big can get off the ground, that’s going to help bring business here as well.
I’ve got some buildings here I would like to put somebody in,” he added.
Making the city even better will be the progress of the walking trail, which Lawson seeks to bid out in 2023, along with looking for grants to renovate Main Street and landscaping the stretch of U.S. 27 through town.
“That’s our goal, is to attract more businesses and more residents,” said the mayor. “My main goal is to make this a better place to live and work.”
