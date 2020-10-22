MONTICELLO, Ky. _ InfinityLink Communication of Snow Hill, North Carolina has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court at London against the City of Monticello, the Monticello City Council and CTS Community Telecom Services.
The complaint for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief stems from InfinityLink Communication being denied a franchise by the Monticello City Council in August of this year. In denying the franchise, the City denied access to rights of way for Infinity in Monticello, according to the complaint.
Infinity had previously been contracted from 2014 to 2020 by CTS to do work on the local cable, internet and phone system. In May, CTS voted to end the contract not long after Infinity requested the cable franchise from the City of Monticello, but the City Council did not act on the request until over two months later.
At the August meeting, City Clerk Treasurer Greg Latham recommended the City Council deny Infinity’s franchise request. Latham alleged that Infinity accessed the local cable system after the termination of their contract and not only shut down phone service, but also caused channel lineup problems and interrupted internet access to customers.
The 28-page complaint was filed in federal court last week on behalf of Infinity by Attorney William Montague Jr. of Lexington. The City of Monticello, the Monticello City Council and Community Telecom Services have not yet responded. CTS is jointly owned by the City of Monticello and the Wayne Fiscal Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.