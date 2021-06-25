While many Pulaskians may be “California Dreamin,’” at least one California company thinks Pulaski is the perfect place to be.
On Friday it was announced that California-based Conner Logistics Inc. would be relocating its headquarters to Pulaski, with a $1.3 million investment in the area that would create 20 full-time jobs.
That announcement was put forward by both the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) and the office of Governor Andy Beshear, showing just how highly state officials rate the news.
The location of the new headquarters has yet to be determined, but according to SPEDA, plans are already in place for the company to expand, matching the size of its western U.S. operations.
Conner Logistics, or CLI, was founded in 2002 and provides a ranges of services including fulfillment and warehousing, line haul and transportation, and same-day courier service.
CLI has six facilities in California, plus additional locations in Arizona and Nevada.
According to SPEDA, CLI decided on Somerset for its new home after finding out about the community through a search on the internet.
“It was through that search they discovered [SPEDA] and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, watching videos and reading stories about the community’s economic development resurgence and unmatched quality of life. Soon after, the family visited the community and met with leaders of both organizations, beginning a relationship that has led to today’s announcement that CLI will establish its new corporate headquarters in Somerset,” the SPEDA press release said.
Sean Conner, the CEO of CLI, was quoted as saying, “Conner Logistics is very excited to announce the relocation of our corporate headquarters to Somerset, Kentucky. It is our hope that through a partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and our collaboration with the local leaders in Somerset, Conner Logistics, Inc. can serve the economy and citizens of Kentucky through employment opportunities, community involvement, and operational excellence.”
“It has been a joy getting to know the Conner Logistics family, and we welcome them from California with open arms to Somerset and Pulaski County to establish their new corporate headquarters,” said Chris Girdler, President and CEO of SPEDA. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky presents a wealth of opportunity for those looking to relocate, and here in the Capital of Lake Cumberland we are seeing unprecedented growth and success. It is an exciting time and the Conners have already been very engaged in our community and the great values of which they operate their company are evident.”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said he looks forward to building a strong relationship with CLI.
“It is exciting to see strong, growing companies choose Pulaski County as their corporate headquarters,” he said. “We boast a good record of growth among our local industries, and I look forward to working alongside the Conners to help them continue to prosper here in Pulaski County.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the project speaks to a broader effort to position the community for economic growth.
“We are humbled the Conner Logistics family chose Somerset not only for the company’s headquarters but also as their personal home,” Keck said. “It’s evident they did so because of the exceptional change we’re seeing here, change that wouldn’t have been possible without the collaborative effort of our team in the last two-and-a-half years to make Somerset a place people truly want to live and work. The Conners have built an incredible, thriving business and I look forward to partnering with them as we continue our work to build a thriving community.”
In announcing the project, Governor Beshear said, “Distribution and logistics continues to be a strong point for Kentucky’s growing economy, and I am glad to welcome Conner Logistics Inc. to that flourishing industry in the commonwealth. CLI is a company with leadership focused on long-term growth, and I anticipate much more to come as they establish their new headquarters in Pulaski County.”
The Governor’s Office said that to encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in April preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with CLI under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $400,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.3 million and annual targets of creating and maintenance of 20 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; as well as paying an average hourly wage of $44.50, including benefits across those jobs, which include executive and managerial positions.
