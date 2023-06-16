The last time Daniel Cameron was in Somerset, it was before the Primary Election in May, at a GOP-sponsored event for candidates to make their cases. Local Republican Party Chairman Bill Turpen called on those who didn’t win to support the candidate who did in November.
Now, current Kentucky Attorney General Cameron is only 21 weeks away from battling Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear in the race for the Kentucky governor’s office. Have those candidates — notably Somerset’s own, Mayor Alan Keck — kept their pledge to throw their support behind Cameron?
“Oh, absolutely,” Cameron told the Commonwealth Journal on Friday. “In fact, I was just talking to (Keck) before I came here to this event.”
That event was a campaign rally for Republican supporters that Cameron made Friday afternoon at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Opening for Cameron were two local political heavy-hitters in their own right — Fifth District Congressman Hal Rogers and State Rep. David Meade, Speaker Pro Tempore in Kentucky’s own House of Representatives — but the big ticket on Friday was Cameron, a former University of Louisville football player and legal counsel for Sen. Mitch McConnell before becoming Kentucky’s first African-American Attorney General.
And while Cameron urged his supporters to go out, knock on doors, make phone calls and “leave it all on the field” this election season, for his candidacy as well as a Republican ticket up and down which he praised, most of his time at the podium was spent on the offensive against Beshear, with whom Cameron has faced off in a number of legal battles over the last several years.
“I want to make it as painstakingly clear as possible that come November, we will retire Andy Beshear from the governor’s office,” said Cameron to a round of enthusiastic applause. “It doesn’t have much to do with me, frankly. I know we’ve had a poll or two that has shown this race is a dead heat. ... It has little to do with me, and it has everything to do with all of you all that (are supporters). Because you all in this room want to see a course correction. You want to see leadership in the state that reflects the values of folks here (and) across all our 120 counties. That is what is at stake in this race for governor.”
Cameron responded to criticisms that he’s tried to “nationalize” the race, tying Beshear to larger U.S. Democratic politics, but said he doesn’t need to make that connection, as he can focus on Beshear’s own “failed Democrat leadership” in Kentucky.
“(The campaign) is about two different visions for the commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Cameron. “One that has been demonstrated by Andy Beshear over these last three years. That vision is one in which Kentucky is beholden to the far left. It’s a vision in which violent crime is high in our largest cities, and the workforce participation rate is low. Depending on what metric you look at, we are either 46th or 47th in the nation in terms of our workforce participation rate. And then to top it all off, there are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working in the commonwealth of Kentucky since Andy Beshear took the oath of office.
“It’s a vision, frankly, in which the governor would rather stand with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence than stand for the values of the men, women and children of our 120 counties,” he continued, referencing an activist organization that utilizes both drag and Christian imagery. “It’s a vision that allows for the far left to malign the great men and women of our law enforcement community. And on top of that, it’s a vision which our current governor ... in 2020, when he was locking down the schools, he was unlocking the jails. He let out roughly 2,000 folks. And of that, a third have recommitted offenses here in Kentucky. ... It’s a vision in many ways that is hostile to our values, a vision that says it’s okay for biological males to play women’s sports. That’s Andy Beshear’s vision for Kentucky.”
Cameron contrasted these observations with his own vision for Kentucky, saying that Republican voters could make sure their values were again reflected in the governor’s office.
“It’s a value set that recognizes that we respect the men and women of our law enforcement community, we don’t malign them. It’s a value set that recognizes that we respect the constitutional rights of our citizens,” said Cameron. “It’s a value set and a vision that recognizes that we have to protect and cherish our most valued asset, and that’s our children and our unborn. And it’s a vision that knows that we should never be in the position of shutting down small businesses.
“We can have a Kentucky in which our streets are safe from crime and drugs,” he added. “We can have a Kentucky in which we make sure that everyone’s voice has a seat at the table when it comes to the policy decisions that are made in Frankfort, and we can have a Kentucky in which we make sure again that the constitutional rights of all of our citizens are respected.”
Those last two points reflected back, at least in part, to Cameron’s comments earlier in the address about State Education Commissioner Jason Glass’s comments that teachers may need to find another place to work dependent upon district policies about names or personal references used in consideration of gender identity, as discussed with Somerset’s State Rep. Shane Baker during a House Education Committee meeting from February. Cameron pointed to this as another part of Beshear’s vision that was “hostile to the hard-working teachers” locally and across the state.
“(Beshear), when he became governor, handpicked the members of the Kentucky Board of Education, and those handpicked members ... turned around and hired Jason Glass to be the commissioner at the Kentucky Department of Education,” said Cameron. “... (Glass) went before a committee, in front of members of our General Assembly, and he was asked, if a teacher has any concerns about some of the far left curriculum that’s making its way into our schools, what would you say to that teacher? That was the question that was posed to Jason Glass. And Jason Glass’s response was, ‘Well, if that teacher has any issues with that, that teacher needs to find another job.’ ... You hate to hear the head of the Kentucky Department of Education tell teachers that their opinions and their First Amendment views might not be welcome if they don’t buy into the far left ideology that’s creeping into our schools.”
Cameron told the Commonwealth Journal that Pulaski County and its long tradition of voting overwhelmingly Republican is key to helping win a race that also involves more Democrat-heavy areas like Lexington and Louisville, which he hopes to win over with his messages on education and crime, calling himself the “law-and-order” candidate as opposed Beshear being the “catch-and-release” candidate.
“It’s everything to have (the support of) folks here in Pulaski County, in this region, in this part of the commonwealth, (it’s) incredibly important,” said Cameron, “and I couldn’t be more honored to have Congressman Rogers supporting and helping this campaign, along with (his wife) Cynthia. But this area — getting folks to turn out and go out to the polls, if we want to see a direction change here in Kentucky, this area is going to be critical in that.”
Cameron wasn’t the only one to note how important Pulaski County and southern Kentucky is to the Republican Party’s chances in the governor’s race. Before Cameron’s address, Rogers spoke to the room full of supporters and numerous local elected officials in The Center’s lobby, noting that Kentucky was one of only three states to hold gubernatorial elections this year — and the only one where the race is considered particularly competitive.
“I’m telling you, in D.C., amongst the politicos at that level, they know this man (Cameron) and they know the likelihood of him being elected governor of Kentucky, and they’re making their plans,” said Rogers. “... I’m thrilled that our region has a chance this time to lead the way statewide in electing Daniel Cameron.”
Meade talked about the struggles the GOP-controlled state legislature has had with Beshear, noting that the campaign is “personal” to him because of them.
“For the past three-and-a-half years, our current governor has refused to communicate or work with us to develop (the) policy of this state,” said Meade, who represents part of Pulaski County in District 80 along with Garrard and Lincoln Counties. “That’s not good government, nor is it good leadership. We’ve all seen the example of the three-legged stool of government, where the three legs represent each branch of government, the executive, the judicial, and the legislative (branches)? What happens when that stool misses one of those legs? It falls over. That’s what happens when Andy Beshear is not involved for the past three-and-a-half years. Government cannot work for the people if all three branches are not involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.