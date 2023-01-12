A Science Hill man accused of kidnapping and attacking his wife pleaded not guilty Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.
Sean O. Campbell, 48, was taken into custody Friday evening on a Pulaski County Grand Jury indictment that charged him with Kidnapping, first-degree Strangulation and first degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Campbell attended Thursday’s court hearing via teleconference from the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he has been lodged since being arrested.
Campbell’s attorney, Matthew DeHart, requested a bond reduction hearing from Circuit Judged Teresa Whitaker because he said Campbell has been unable to make his current $50,000 bond.
DeHart also argued that he didn’t believe the case “rises to the level of seriousness” that the charges against him indicate.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell’s wife alleged that in November, Campbell forced her into his vehicle near their Science Hill home.
She then accused that he took her to a local motel where he pushed her up against a wall and placed his hands on her neck, attempting to strangle her.
Judge Whitaker set a date of January 19 for a bond reduction hearing and a pretrial conference date of February 23, but noted Campbell also had a violation of an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) out of Russell County from an incident in July.
Prosecutor David Dalton said that the victim in that case was the same as the one for the Pulaski County, but said that the victim had contacted the court in September wanting the EPO/DVO dropped.
However, Whitaker said the violation from that EPO/DVO was still showing as “pending” in her records.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
