When approaching the podium to speak at the April luncheon of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Campbellsville University Interim President Dr. Keith Spears gave a mighty whooping sound.
Perhaps that’s because Campbellsville University — which has a campus right here in Somerset — has a lot to be excited about.
Spears was joined by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, in another sort of “Two for Tuesday” for the Chamber luncheon — not the kind where local businesses have a chance to introduce themselves to the room, an opportunity received this month by Kinetic by Windstream and 1 Better Advertising — but rather two key voices from the same academic institution.
Hedgepath noted that the crowd at the luncheon would enjoy Spears, who brought a deep, clear voice and lively sense of presentation from his many years in broadcasting, including developing a number of radio stations, owning and operating amusement parks in West Virginia and Indiana, and consulting on the film, “We Are Marshall,” which portrayed the true story of the football team from the Huntington, WV university where Spears earned a Master of Arts in Communication Arts and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Science among other degrees from other institutions. He would become dean/director of adult and extended education at Marshall University from 1991 to 1997 where he developed university distance learning and regional centers, Department of Speech chair, general manager of television and radio and professor of Mass Communication there.
Football was one thing on Spears’ mind at the meeting. Campbellsville University had its first-ever football outing in its new stadium and fieldhouse last week — he admitted it wasn’t terribly successful but pledged the team would get better.
“Our fans were there. (Opponent) Lindsey Wilson was there. I think our team forgot to show up,” quipped Spears. “But we’ll get there in the fall, trust me.”
The football facilities were only one of several physical improvements made to Campbellsville’s campus in recent times, including a wellness center, new mass communications center, a welcome center across from the campus chapel, and Chiropractic school on the way by next year. Even at the Campbellsville University Somerset campus, expansion at the Noe Center and Market Bistro eatery make for exciting additions to the school’s offerings.
Campbellsville University Somerset has helped the school grow its enrollment numbers substantially. Student count has grown from just over 3,500 in the fall of 2015 to 13,500 today. The school also has a presence in far-flung places — centers in California, Indiana, China, and soon Ontario, Canada, with teaching also going on in Chicago, Ill., and Jacksonville, Fla., noted Spears. He also talked about the “tuition guarantee,” which helps students with Pell Grants and KEES money cover the rest of their tuition costs, “that last mile of tuition, where Mom and Dad have to dig into the purse,” he said.
“Campbellsville University is really on solid ground,” said Spears. “We have seen the storm of COVID-19 but not only have we survived, we have thrived,” he said. He noted that the past fall semester saw the school’s largest-ever incoming class and pointed to a “robust set of programs” offered by the university.
Hedgepath mentioned the school being “thrilled” to receive a National Science Foundation grant, the first time in the history of the university to receive a federal science grant, for the Physics department.
“Exciting things are happening,” Hedgepath told the Chamber members in attendance at the monthly luncheon. “We hope to continue that movement and momentum here in the Somerset area. It’s a special place for all of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.