Campbellsville University put out a notice Friday that it and the University of Somerset will be holding a joint press conference Tuesday for a “special announcement."
And while details weren’t provided by either entity, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the announcement will contain info on the “potential partnership” he has mentioned during previous City Council meetings.
“As I’ve mentioned a few times over the last several months, there has been substantial progress on a potential partnership,” Keck said Friday. “I am incredibly excited about the news that is coming next week with CU and University of Somerset. Big things take time, and this will be worth the wait.
"That partnership will provide a giant leap toward making Somerset an even stronger flagship community in our Commonwealth."
The University of Somerset has been a topic of conversation – both good and bad – since it was announced in October 2020.
The private university is expected to be a four-year postsecondary institution that will focus on undergraduate and graduate degrees in English, education, mathematics, political science, business and economics, biology, chemistry, and physics, along with other programs.
Mayor Keck sits on the university's board as its chair, while his brother Michael Keck is listed as the university’s vice-president.
The rest of the board consists of vice chair Demetrios Haseotes, Alton Blakley Jr., Jeffrey Edwards, Chris Girdler, Teresa Trimble Hail, and William A. Wilburn.
The City of Somerset purchased the former Cundiff Square property for $1 million and razed the buildings on it. After the announcement about the university, the city stated that the intent was for the University of Somerset to lease the property and for that area to become the university’s home.
The lease, passed by Somerset City Council in April 14, would be for $1.4 million over a 30-year term.
The decision wasn’t without controversy, however, as in the clearing process several townhouses – rented to low-income families – were demolished as well. The townhouses’ former residents had been evicted earlier in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.