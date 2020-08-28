MONTICELLO, Ky. — An investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday afternoon and evening accounted for two Wayne County men and women being arrested in connection with a burglary, multiple use of credit cards and other charges.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Brent Rose responded to a report Wednesday afternoon of a camper trailer being broken into at the New Fall Creek Recreation Campground and the investigation continued into the night.
The campgrounds caretaker, the owner of the camper told Deputy Rose of several items being taken including a wallet and medications while they had been away from the campground for an extended period of time. He led the Deputy Rose to a campsite where a pair of stolen glasses was found on a picnic table and a tent was placed at the campsite, that was not registered with the campground as required.
Other campers gave Deputy Rose a description of the individuals staying in the tent and the vehicle they were driving. Later the Deputy received information from the victims that their credit cards had been used multiple times at Walmart, Harbor Freight, Lowes and Tobacco For Less.
At 8:59 pm Wednesday night, Deputy Rose was called back to the campground after the suspects had returned. A search of the suspects vehicle and tent was conducted with several items being located consistent with the purchases that was made with the stolen credit cards.
Deputy Rose then charged and arrested Shawn Boston, Stacie Upchurch, Timothy Scarborough and Jessica Wise, all of Monticello for criminal trespassing, third degree; burglary, second degree; fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $500.00 but less than $10,000.00); and theft of services (attempt).
Wise was also charged with promoting contraband, first degree after narcotics were found on her person when searched by female guards at the Wayne County Detention Center, where all four were lodged.
The investigation is continuing by Deputy Rose. He was assisted at the scene by Deputies Jerry Coffey, Jacob Vanover and Sheriff Catron.
