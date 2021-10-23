Shake some hands, kiss some babies, eat some BBQ.
That’s the idea behind “Bluegrass, Boots, and Bar-B-Que,” an event coming up this Tuesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Somerset.
The Citizens National Bank Pavilion, home of the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market on East Mt. Vernon Street, will play host to the meet-and-greet for political candidates with an eye on 2022 local races.
“They’ll be bringing friends, family and such,” said Bill Turpen, local Republican Party chairman. “What we’re trying to do is provide a forum for them to get acquainted with the voters. I think we’re going to have one of our bigger events.”
The event is sponsored by the Pulaski County Republican Party and candidates for Pulaski County offices.
Candidates won’t be speaking, but will get to meet people and ask for their vote in a social setting. The atmosphere is low-key — feel free to wear your blue jeans, advised Turpen.
Bluegrass music will provide entertainment and BBQ will be there to eat and “make everybody feel at home,” said Turpen.
