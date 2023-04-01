While a house fire of any kind is a miserable event for anyone to go through, for the Calders, a Thursday fire came right after a family member had passed away on Tuesday.
“It’s just a total tragedy. My father’s funeral is tomorrow,” said Charles “Howdy” Calder as he stood on the road and watch the firefighters try to save what was left of his mother’s home. “They just lost everything they own, and they didn’t have much.”
Charles Calder (the father) was a loving and generous man according to his obituary. His best friend and wife Sandy Calder was with her sister in their mobile home on their property when their house next to the mobile home caught fire. Fortunately, they got out safe with their two pet dogs, but their house, their mobile home, their barn, and their car were destroyed in the blaze.
Shopville Fire Department arrived around fifteen minutes after the fire started, but by then it was too late to prevent massive damage to the two homes.
Shopville Fire Chief Darwin Harris said that he believes the fire was started accidentally by Sandy Calder’s two grandsons.
“I guess a couple of her grandsons was supposedly cleaning up, burning up some stuff around the place, I don’t know if it was trash or what, and evidently, it got out and caught a building on fire,” said Harris. “I talked to one of them, and he said he was burning some trash around, and said ‘The next thing we knew… we looked up and it was in the vines.’”
Harris said that the fire spread into the dense woods near the house and he estimated between 20 and 25 acres were set alight before it was finally controlled. The fire started Thursday afternoon, and Harris says it wasn’t until midnight before the fire was contained.
“We got [the forestry service] to come out with a dozer, and we left it in their hands,” said Harris. “They applied a ring around the whole thing… we pretty much had a lot of the fire out before we left, but they went ahead and put a ring around it. So at that point it was pretty much under control…
“…We was trying to put out structures and fight wood fires at the same time, so I had to have several different crews to go different directions.”
The Shopville Fire Department was there, but Harris also had to pull in the assistance of the Somerset, White Lily, and Mt. Victory departments.
“It was a mess,” said Harris. “It was a bad deal.”
Readers can donate to family’s GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/sandy-calders-home-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3hHlRt-R5WPbihFJH6pIiC_nRWJTrCjtfe0f4JtfadBO9P2tbhxjQcQwE&mibextid=Zxz2cZ
