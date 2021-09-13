FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. First, some blamed the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on left-wing Antifa antagonists, a theory quickly debunked. Then came comparisons of the rioters as peaceful protesters, or even “tourists." Now, Trump allies rallying in support of those people charged in the Capitol riot are calling them “political prisoners," a stunning effort to revise the narrative of that deadly day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)