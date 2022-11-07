Customers in line at Dunkin' Donuts on Monday morning received a scare as a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into the building — and another car in the drive-thru.
According to the Somerset Police Department, at 8:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the restaurant at the intersection of South U.S. 27 and Langdon Street in reference to a motor vehicle injury accident. There, officers learned that a 2003 blue Ford passenger car driven by Margret Miller, 80, of Somerset, went over the retaining wall surrounding the drive-thru and landed on a 2018 Chevrolet SUV driven by Evva Turner, 37, of Somerset, that was stopped in the drive-thru.
Turner spoke to the Commonwealth Journal afterward about her experience, saying that she has a few cuts and bruises but is "OK" following the wreck, adding that "God is good!" and that the experience would make for a worthy testimony for church.
"I was sitting in the drive thru, looked at my phone for a second, looked up to see if car in front of me had moved up and then I saw a flying object coming towards my right side of the car out of the corner of my eye," she said. "Split second, I realized it's a car and I tried to turn away from windshield towards my driver's side of the car, which I kinda did. Then the car landed on top of my car, (and) glass flew at me."
Turner kicked open her driver's side door and was able to get out, and said that two other gentlemen helped her check on Miller until help arrived. She said the emergency personnel, bystanders, and Dunkin' Donuts staff were "amazing" to those involved in the accident.
"The experience was like a stunt car in an action movie, is the best I can describe it," she said. "Slow-mo when the car was in the air, but sped up after it landed."
Another individual, Kailan Ashbey Flynn, was just ahead of the crash in the drive-thru line, and also helped out at the scene.
"I just heard a loud crash, saw the tires spinning behind me," she said. "I got out of the car and saw (Miller) grabbing her chest and then she fainted. We were trying to help her but the doors were locked."
Miller told police that she was traveling westbound and tried to stop at the stop sign coming from the hospital, but couldn't and hit the curb. Witnesses on the scene along with Turner advised that Miller was unconscious after the wreck, according to SPD.
Miller was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by ambulance following the accident.
The Somerset Police Department was assisted on scene by the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
