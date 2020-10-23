MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Cardinal Hot Spot Bus — a school bus which provides Wi-Fi access — is now functional for Wayne County students.
The bus has been equipped with a Wi-Fi connection and can be used by students who need internet accessibility during virtual learning. The bus is now parked midway of the Tradeway Shopping Center on North Main in Monticello and future locations may include parking lots at Walmart and Elk Spring Valley Church on Ky. 92.
In addition to the Cardinal Hot Spot bus, the most popular Wi-Fi spot for Wayne County Schools is located at the high school student parking lot. Hot spots will be expanded with the help of the bus and several local businesses.
“Parents can pull up within 150 feet of the bus and their child’s Chromebook will automatically connect,” said Wayne County Schools Technology Director Johnny Chaplin. He noted he Chromebooks are the only devices that will connect.
The school district wants to make sure every student has access, so they can work virtually and not fall behind. Early on when the pandemic first started, only 75 percent of the student body had internet connections from home. Now 95 percentof Wayne County students have found a way to get access to the internet.
“We’re working with Community Telecom Service (CTS) to put up to 15 more hot spots around town and a hot spot at the Susie Fire Department will be coming soon,” Chaplin said. “We also have three more devices coming that will be placed at local businesses.
“We appreciate our partnership with CTS on the Cardinal hot spot project,” added Chaplin. “We just want to make sure we reach every student.”
Community Telecom Service is providing the fiber and the school district is providing the device to connect to hundreds and hundreds of Chromebooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.