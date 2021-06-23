A ceremony honors the first ever graduates of the Carnegie Academy at Somerset High School.
The Carnegie Academy is an advanced dual-credit academy of Somerset High School that launched in 2019. Four graduates of Somerset High School received the first Carnegie Diplomas this year through their completion of this academy and its rigorous requirements.
The ceremony honored Michelle Alcantara, Cole Blakeman, Dylan Blankenship and Anna-Marie Gulock with a $1,000 scholarship from the school board for their achievement on June 21 at the Carnegie Academy.
"I definitely want to thank the four of you for making me a better person and teaching me about learning. Although I’ve completed 20 years of teaching, I learn every day," said Brian Blankenship, headmaster of the Carnegie Academy. "It is with my honor to be your teacher."
In order to graduate through the Carnegie Academy and earn their prestigious diploma, these students had to accrue at least 30 points through AP and dual credit courses and have exemplary ACT scores. They also were required to complete a year-long Capstone course that included studying philosophy and writing a research paper, which could be up to 25 pages in length and had to be defended before college professors.
"The achievement is daunting regardless, but then you add in that they were taking classes they were unsure of especially during a pandemic. For them to be able to achieve on this level given the predicament they were placed in is somewhat amazing," said Blankenship. "I was just so proud of them, and I had so much fun with those students. I’m going to miss them greatly."
During this ceremony, Blankenship also presented a plaque with the four students names as the first of many to work through this academy's program.
"Now that you have your scholarships, I want to make sure you understand that very few schools have something like this. This has been a work in progress for the last few years to get students to graduate at this point," said Blankenship. "You all are the legacy that we will build this on."
The academy is now housed on the newly renovated top floor of the school's old library and has come to fruition through great efforts of many of Somerset High School's board members and teachers including superintendent Kyle Lively, principal Jeff Wesley and Blankenship. However, Blankenship noted that this academy would not have been possible without the leadership, dedication and ingenuity of the late chairman, Michael Hale.
"Dr. Hale was the first one that instigated this, and it pains me that he’s not here," said Blankenship. "His dream was, not that he was disparaging the local colleges including the state colleges, but he knew that students only looked so far so he wanted them to be able to dream. To dream for Harvard, to dream for Yale, to dream for University of Chicago, where that is. He wanted them to know that there is more."
Blankenship has also shared this vision throughout his past year as headmaster. Through their recruitment process, which begins as early as sophomore year, Blankenship said it is especially important to help all students who wish to achieve a college degree accomplish their goal, especially given the school's large demographic of students with a lower socio-economic status.
"It’s seen as an impossibility especially in Appalachia with people from a low income, but if you show the intellectual acumen to be able to do it the colleges will love you," said Blankenship. "We have to identify these students, bring them in, and give them hope. So I’m like let’s go do it. Everything is possible, so let's go for it. Dr. Hale was definitely that way."
After both students and professors struggled to acclimate to virtual learning throughout the Carnegie Academy's first two years amidst the pandemic, Blankenship is looking forward to the coming years as the academy will continue to grow and help more students.
"It’s been a tenuous process and a strenuous process, but it’s getting there. I’m really excited about it and I’m excited about the students," said Blankenship. "This process I really think will bloom next year, and it’s already started."
While the academy will continue to expand and influence the lives and minds of future posterity, it will always be founded on Andrew Carnegie's four pillars: Initiative, Enthusiasm, Imagination and Purpose.
