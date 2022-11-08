Taking almost more than three-quarters of the vote, incumbent Laura Carrigan defeats opponent Ian Lawler in the race for a spot on the Pulaski County school board.
Carrigan's final count was 956 (75.75%) and Lawler's was 306 (24.25%).
Carrigan and Lawler both ran on a platform promoting parental consent and opposing mask mandates. Carrigan, however, focused more on her accomplishments so far as a councilwoman. She took particular pride in the council’s accomplishments of overseeing the numerous building projects that have gone underway. In particular, she celebrated the building of athletic centers.
Lawler focused on his disagreement with the school board’s management of the COVID pandemic. He felt that the school board did not properly attend to the needs of the parents. He cited his work in the U.S. Navy as an infection control officer for his bona fides and hoped to also promote athletics for his board position.
Carrigan had been listening over the radio at her daughter’s cheerleading practice when the election results were released.
“I’m absolutely humbled and extremely thankful for all the voters that still continue to trust me,” she said. “I will continue to do the right thing and be a voice for the parents and the kids of Pulaski County.”
Her last term was her first in office, and she hoped that this term would not be nearly as hectic being as the last one occurred in the midst of the pandemic. She showed a lot of optimism and was excited to build the two new wellness centers that the board has been planning.
“There’s a lot of exciting things coming up for the youth of Pulaski County,” she said.
She thanked everyone who voted and planned to celebrate with her husband and two children.
Lawler had no comment on his loss saying he was new to politics.
