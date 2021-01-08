While the state’s Democratic party leadership has called on Congressman Hal Rogers to resign after voting to sustain objections to Electoral College results in two battleground states, Pulaski County’s party chair would just like to see both Democrats and Republicans meet in the middle of the aisle.
“I really didn’t see that coming,” Dr. Rodney Casada said of Rogers’ vote. “But in our county, 80 percent of the people voted for Donald Trump in the election and this is Congressman Rogers’ stronghold. So I guess he assumed that was what most of the people would want him to do.…
“I’m sure Congressman Rogers had his reasons but I do not understand that.”
Rogers himself explained his vote by saying his office had received “hundreds of calls and e-mails from people across southern and eastern Kentucky questioning the integrity of the presidential election in other states.”
Dr. Casada continued that while he has always admired the congressman, he did disagree with his stance to question certification of the presidential election — noting that all other members of the Kentucky delegation (only one of whom is Democrat) voted against the objections to results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
While acknowledging the Republican majority in Rogers’ district, Casada condemned the actions of some Trump supporters to disrupt Wednesday’s proceedings by storming the Capitol during the joint session.
“As an American, I don’t know really how you can justify what took place at the Capitol,” Dr. Casada said. “It was a disgrace against our democracy and there’s just no reason for things like this to ever occur. I hope that it never occurs again.”
Casada also expressed sympathy for the five lives lost as a result of Wednesday’s disturbance — including a police officer, a female protestor shot by police and three individuals apparently suffering medical emergencies. “Their loved ones have lost someone,” he said.
The local Democrat leader continued that he would like to see Congress come together.
“It’s time that we get unpoliticized,” Casada said. “…It’s not worth the violence that potentially can and has happened in our country, not only [this week] but over the last six months.”
Casada blamed much of the violence on President Trump, saying he’d been “bringing it on” for several months.
“I feel like a lot of his policies have been good for the country,” Dr. Casada said, “but when you do the things that he has done, you know, I can’t support that and I don’t know of too many people who can. I know the Democrats definitely don’t but I would hope a lot of Republicans would step up and say, ‘this is not us.’ I don’t believe it’s them, that they feel that way.”
While he doesn’t feel invoking the 25th amendment (removing President Trump from office) is an option since it’s been reported that Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t support the measure, Casada also wouldn’t support a second impeachment push.
“I don’t see how there’s time,” he said. “If it had been six months or even three months, by all means. But I feel now that they should just let him go quietly. You don’t heal wounds by stirring animosity.”
As for Rogers resigning, Casada dismissed the notion — again calling for Republicans and Democrats to come together to do the people’s work.
“Let’s lower the temperature,” he said. “Let’s quit the feuding between Democrats and Republicans and let’s move forward working in the same direction.”
