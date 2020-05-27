A Eubank man arrested on drug-related charges by constables who are now facing their own federal charges told a national media outlet this week that the charges against him have been dropped.
Timothy E. Jones, 58, was arrested on September 30, 2018, and ultimately indicted for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine, enhanced).
District 5 Constable Mike Wallace reported at the time of their arrest that the charge stems from a domestic call at 60 Amy's Way that he and fellow constables Eric Strunk and Gary Baldock responded to at approximately 12:15 a.m. on September 30. Jones reportedly made the call. Wallace reported that, upon officers' arrival, the woman at the residence — Lisa R. Nicholas, 50 — had a loaded .45 caliber pistol as well as a large amount of cash, and some Oxycodone pills in the bed where she was located. The officers also observed digital scales on the night stand along with plastic baggies, over two grams of a crystal-like substance and more cash.
In all, the constables reportedly seized as evidence more than $6,000 in cash, 14 bags of marijuana, 11 Suboxone strips, suspected methamphetamine, 20 Gabapentin pills, six Oxycodone pills, 10 unidentified pills and Narcan. However, the grand jury returned an indictment only for enhanced trafficking.
Jones pleaded to not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court. Meanwhile, Nicholas pleaded guilty and was sentenced last January to six years. That sentence has been probated for a three-year term.
Jones' case was still pending on March 6 of this year when federal authorities attempted to serve constables Wallace and Baldock with indictments of their own.
Wallace and Baldock are co-defendants in a federal case in which the two are charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights. Wallace was taken into custody that day and released on bond. Baldock remains in custody due to additional charges filed against him connected to the March 6 shootout that ensued between Baldock and the FBI agents who tried to serve him with his arrest warrant.
In a "Daily Beast" article published May 26, Jones stated that he provided information to the FBI. He maintains that the only drugs which were his involved a prescription he had obtained from a VA doctor, and that Wallace took $9,500 from him during the arrest but only logged $6,300 into evidence.
On March 13, a week after Wallace's arrest, the prosecutor moved to dismiss the drug-trafficking charge against Jones. A hearing to release his seized property is currently scheduled for June 4 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
