A man charged with two counts of Murder in the case of a January crash in which two people were killed had a new pretrial date set during a Thursday court appearance.
Eric R. Humphrey, 37, was indicted earlier this month on two counts of Murder, four counts of first-degree Assault and one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court in person with his attorneys, Jeremy and Kerri Bartley. Both attorneys said they were in the process of gathering discovery for the case.
Humphrey is currently out on a $200,000 bond, with the conditions that he have no contact with the victims and have no drug or alcohol use.
He is charged in the deaths of Tianwen Guo, 38, and Jose Amaya, 45, both of Somerset. The two men were pronounced dead on the scene of a head-on collision on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge on January 6.
The wreck involved a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck, which was driven by Humphrey, and a 2012 gray Toyota van, which was driven by Guo. Four other passengers in the van were taken for medical treatment after the accident.
Humphrey’s pretrial date was set for April 27.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
