A Science Hill man accused of trying to kill a Pulaski deputy sheriff was in court Thursday in regard to motions for his upcoming trial.
Roy Eugene "Hoopie" Glover, 30, is set to stand trial February 24 after being indicted in November 2018 for Attempted Murder of a Police Officer; two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); two counts of second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender (PFO).
In court Thursday, Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette entertained one motion from Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery and two more from defense attorney Ezra Dike.
Montgomery was seeking to have the attempted murder case consolidated with two other cases pending against Glover. In September 2018, the Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Glover for Theft By Unlawful Taking or Disposition of a Automobile ($500 or more but under $10,000) and just this month he was indicted on another count of second-degree PFO in connection to that case.
Montgomery argued that the theft case could explain Glover's motive in the attempted murder case, which stemmed from an incident that occurred around noon on September 25, 2018.
As reported at the time, Glover was driving a maroon 1996 Toyota Camry which had been reported stolen. The vehicle was first spotted in the Eubank by Sergeant Cary York of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, who couldn't engage his lights and siren for a traffic stop because he was already in the middle of an unrelated transport. Other units fell in to assist, with Science Hill Police Officer Greg Martin being the first to activate his emergency equipment to try to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle continued southbound on US 27 and crossed over into the northbound lanes at some point near Ky. 635, leading authorities in pursuit at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The driver then turned onto East Frog Hollow Road until he reached a sharp curve. Instead of making that curve, the car continued forward up a private driveway.
It was there that PCSO Lieutenant Jon Williams and Kentucky State Police Trooper Richie Baxter maneuvered their cruisers so that the suspect vehicle would have only one path of escape. Both officers had exited their cruisers to retrieve a tire deflation device that could be deployed on that path between the cruisers. Glover is accused of accelerating as he drove the Camry down the hill towards them.
Trp. Baxter was able to get out of the way of the oncoming vehicle but Lt. Williams had no where to go but to jump up. He struck the vehicle's hood and windshield -- flipping over the top of the car.
At that point, Trp. Baxter discharged his duty weapon in the direction of the vehicle -- which never stopped. A bullet reportedly struck a passenger in the Camry — Michael Anthony "Bam Bam" Wilson, 33, of Somerset — in the neck. The suspect vehicle continued across US 27 to West Frog Hollow Road then West Ky. 635, where it ended up behind a residence. Thanks to someone in that neighborhood calling 911, officers were then able to locate Glover and Wilson in a field.
Glover has been jailed at the Pulaski County Detention Center since his arrest that day. Wilson was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and booked into PCDC upon his release two days later. Lt. Williams was treated and released from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with non life-threatening "soft tissue" injuries and was subsequently able to return to duty.
Wilson was indicted as Glover's co-defendant on charges of Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000 and two counts of second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot). The fleeing counts were dismissed last March when Wilson pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property in exchange for a probated five-year sentence.
In arguing for consolidation of Glover's cases, Montgomery noted that Glover ran from officers because he knew had been indicted earlier that September. Dike countered that the vehicle in that initial theft case was actually just a scooter worth less than $500 and that the incident occurred at least 60 days prior to the chase.
"The incidents were not related," he stressed.
However Judge Burdette noted that the law allows such incidents to be separated by as much as 11 weeks. In granting the motion to consolidate, the judge agreed with Montgomery that the first indictment "goes to motive" in the second.
Dike then presented his motions, one for discovery and the other to exclude a bit of evidence. Montgomery stated that he had tried to comply with Dike's motion, particularly in the last week. However, the prosecutor acknowledged that the KSP forensics lab had yet to examine a cell phone in the case and asked Judge Burdette for an order to expedite that process.
Judge Burdette agreed to issue the order but expressed his frustration with the lab's backlog upon learning they've had the phone for a year and a half. "If that much time has past, they should have it back by now."
Lastly Dike requested that a video from PCDC in which Glover is reported to be heard in the background referring to his "cop-killing" muscles be excluded at trial. The defense attorney argued the remark, if made at all, was made in a moment of "dark humor" and should not be used to prejudice jurors.
"Humor can be a good way to deal with incarceration," Dike said. "The acts of the day are far more relevant."
Montgomery argued the comment indicated Glover's state of mind. Ultimately Judge Burdette agreed to allow the video, but he also urged Montgomery not to withdraw any plea offers between now and trial.
The prosecutor agreed, added that an offer of 20 years (the minimum for Glover's charges) still stands.
"He's facing 20 years to life," Montgomery said of Glover, "but he's turned everything down. He wants a trial, and we're happy to give him one."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.