It was a most unusual school year, thanks to the regulations surrounding COVID-19.
In that time, Somerset Community College President and CEO Dr. Carey Castle led the school admirably.
That was the sentiment of the SCC Board of Directors on Thursday, as it presented an evaluation of Castle’s performance on the job at the helm of the school.
The summary of comments on Castle, given by board chair Charlene Harris, reflected on the job Castle did this past school year, who took over for Dr. Jo Marshall starting with the 2018-19 school year.
“He exceeded expectations in every category,” noted Harris. “... Dr. Castle demonstrated superb leadership as president and CEO during one of the most difficult (school years) in history.”
Castle’s handling of the challenges that went along with situations like social distancing and often remote learning during the COVID-19 period were described as “professional and heartfelt,” and was actively involved in all aspects of management and leadership, “including seeking solutions and collaborating with other professionals, staff, and community leaders.”
Also mentioned was that “the local community” was pleased with Castle’s ability to work with government officials and business owners regarding plans for the downtown four-year institution, the University of Somerset.
Concerns for Castle to focus on during the coming school year are student enrollment and budget constraints. And then, of course, there is the aftermath of the COVID-affected school year.
“A return to normalcy will be a significant focus in 2021-22,” said Harris.
Castle thanked everyone for their kind words and confidence in him. He also addressed during the meeting the current state of things for the college, including questions about working with other community leaders regarding the University of Somerset.
Rather than damaging SCC in any way, the goal is to make sure the existing community college can benefit University of Somerset students as a two-year institution before they move on to that planned future school or anywhere else.
Castle mentioned recently attending a SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) meeting where the University of Somerset was discussed and was impressed with the big ideas that he heard.
“They talked about working with us and trying to do a ‘two-plus-two’ program,” said Castle, noting that the university is likely “at least four or five years out.” However, “I think for us, it’s going to be a matter of, they’re ready and we can be a part of that (in terms of a mutual agreement for two-year SCC students going there).”
Castle also said that by the fall semester, he expects the college to have “zero distance issues” concerning COVID-19 protocols, though he said it’s likely masks will still be in place.
“The fall is going to be an interesting time, but it’s going to be a good time, and I really expect (that) for our students and our faculty and our staff,” said Castle.
The board also considered an overview of the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, containing a total budget request of $75,101,400, with $35,229,300 of that in unrestricted funds. The budget is approximately 7.9 percent more than last year ($2.6 million), and factors in about a $1 million decrease in forecasted tuition revenue.
