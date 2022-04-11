Will Smith and Chris Rock are so last month. This weekend was all about the Appy Awards.
Local talent got its due at the second annual edition of the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky.
Known as the “Appy Awards” for short, the goal is meant to recognize and promote the work of musicians and artists, as well as others in the entertainment industry, in the Appalachian region. A large portion of those are from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, though a number of other states are also also represented.
Three names well known in Pulaski County for their musical talents took home awards on Saturday night. Yovany Pino of Spooky Fox won for “Best Americana” in terms of musical genre. Cody Lee Meece was awarded for “Best Guitarist,” and Tommy Cate, locally famous for his work on the harmonica and playing with acts like Kevin Dalton & the Tuesday Blooms, won for “Best Brass and Wind.”
All three were unsurprisingly excited to take home those respective honors.
“It’s a surreal win for sure,” said Meece, who was also nominated for “Best Songwriter” and, along with his group the Poor Excuses, nominated in the “Best Country” category.
“It felt like a big win for the kid I used to be, sitting in my bedroom playing guitar for eight hours a day,” he added. “I hope it can serve as a reminder to the youth in the area that you can achieve your dreams if you surround yourself with folks who believe in you and want you to better yourself and grow. In the words of Pearlie Jenkins, ‘Go on and do that thing you been wantin’ to do.’”
Meece also thanked everyone who has stood by him over the years during his “lowest and roughest points” and expressed his love for those individuals.
Spooky Fox — a.k.a. Pino, originally of Wayne County — has also been nominated for “Best Songwriter” and “EP of the Year.” Spooky Fox released the album “Bad Hombre” in November on all streaming platforms.
“It is such an honor to receive an award. It’s an affirmation that all the hard work, the late nights, the practice and sweat aren’t overlooked,” said Pino. “And I couldn’t think of two people more deserving to also win than Tommy Cate and Cody Lee Meece! Both masters of their craft.”
Pino noted that it’s not just music in which the area is blessed — photographer Sarah Cahill won in her category last year and was nominated again in 2022. “(That) goes to show the immense talent our neck of the woods has to offer,” said Pino.
Cate’s group, Kevin Dalton & the Tuesday Blooms, were also up for “Best Songwriter,” but Cate was pleased to be recognized for his gifts on the harmonica — even if, as he quipped, it confirms that he is “full of hot air.”
Said Cate, “It’s such a thrill and honor to have been recognized and to be part of the deeply-rooted Appalachian music scene. There’s such a long history of music from this area and the tradition is being continued still, with the Somerset area being well represented by nominees and recipients.
“I’m proud to be part of our local music scene and appreciate the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards for recognizing local artists of all types across the Appalachian area,” he added.
Other locally-notable names to be nominated were Master Musicians Festival, Kentucky Mountain Trio, and Rachel Crowe, who plays with Jonathan New and Kenny Meredith in her blues band.
Winners were chosen by a combination of public sentiment and contest judgment. The public voted from a strong variety of options in each category — most focusing on music, but others on art, photography, and even public personalities in media. From the voting, a top three was chosen for each award, and from there judges selected a winner. The top three selections across the board were announced online in February.
