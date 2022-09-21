Tuesday evening, as tractors chugged along and gators zipped loads of people up and down the hills of Suits Us Farms, the Cattleman’s Association hosted their annual field day event.
“Nice day to be making hay. We’re just happy to see the turnout,” said Treasurer of the Cattlemen’s Association John Burnett.
John Burnett has been a part of the event for more than 12 years, but he recalls the association for Pulaski County going on for more than three decades.
“We let the local equipment dealers bring some of the latest and greatest farm equipment putting it to the test here in the field,” continued Burnett. “See the pros and cons to all of it and make a good, sound purchase decision.”
The event saw large group participation. President Roy Adams gave a speech as more than 200 cattlemen ate locally grown steak. Southwestern High School and Pulaski County High School helped serve food for the event and local vendors set up to show off what they could offer farmers and consumers of Pulaski County.
“We always like to thank all the local vendors, all the business people that do donate to make all this possible,” said Burnett.
Burnett felt that events like this were evidence of progress for the beef and dairy industry.
“With all the health concerns going on, that has shown how important agriculture and ag products are to all of us. We hope that events like this will become more popular and we can continue to educate people,” said Burnett.
President Roy Adams of the Cattlemen’s Association echoed Burnett’s passion for the field day event and felt that both the purpose of the Cattlemen’s Association and the event itself were to educate people.
“That’s kind of the basis of the association is education,” said Adams.” As far as getting stuff out to our membership as well as Pulaski County. We’re affiliated with the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association. There’s a Cattlemen’s Association in every county of Kentucky. The main purpose is getting education out to not just beef farmers but to farmers in general.”
Adams attributed much of the success of the event and its possibility of exiting to the Thurman family. Jeff Thurman is a member of the Cattlemen’s Association and provides his “super nice” Suits Us Farms for events like the field day.
Adams also noted the scholarship that is offered to high school students going into college and who plan to join the agricultural industry. He felt this goes hand-in-hand with the associations goal of education. He added to Burnett’s point in how the association used the tragedy of COVID as an opportunity to show people how important farming is.
Said Adams, “With COVID, it brought a lot of people back to seeing where the food came from. So many folks think that you go to a grocery store, what’s on the shelf, that’s where their food comes from. There’s a background to everything. Whether it be the beef that you’re buying or the bag of salad that you’re picking up. Either/or. That opened the door to getting people back out to buying out on the farm.”
