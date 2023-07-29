The Commonwealth Journal’s “SEKY — Life in Southeast Kentucky” August 2023 magazine will be coming out soon. In July, the monthly magazine was sent out to 10,000 homes in the Pulaski County area. With the magazine’s overwhelming popularity and high demand, the SEKY August edition will now go out to 16,000 homes.
Each month, the SEKY Magazine is packed with a variety of local stories ranging from: human interest, unique local or nearby businesses, destinations to visit, health and medical, artist spotlight, reader questionnaires, and local features. The August SEKY magazine’s theme is “Back to School,” with Science Hill School third-grader Nicole Ware gracing the cover.
Not only is the monthly SEKY Magazine loaded with interesting and informational articles, it is accompanied with high-gloss color photos. The SEKY Magazine will be a great addition to any coffee table, business waiting room, or just casual reading.
Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, quaint local businesses, skilled medical personnel, and dotted with friendly faces, Pulaski County has a captivating story to tell, and SEKY Magazine is here to unveil its hidden treasures.
In the SEKY August Magazine, CJ Magazine Editor Christopher Harris talked to the three public school superintendents about the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
CJ Sports Editor Jacob Pratt features Southwestern High School varsity volleyball coach Mitzi Jones and the three generations of athletes and coaches in her family. Pratt also talked to Dr. Pat Jenkins about the need for sports physicals.
CJ Staff Writer Carla Slavey talks to longtime Somerset High School educator Forrest Spillman about what makes a great school year. Slavey also reached out to several CJ readers and asked them “What’s the best part of summer vacation?”
CJ Staff Writer Keegan Harris interviews health experts about the facts on back-to-school immunizations.
CJ Editor Steve Cornelius will give an inside look at the Alton Blakley dealerships’ new venture with Lake Cumberland Motorsports. Also, Cornelius will take a look inside the family generational dynamics of the 65-year-old Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships business.
CJ Feature Writer Gina Story talks to Dr. Adam Braun and his staff about recognizing the symptoms and the treatment plan for the skin disease psoriasis.
CJ Feature Writer Eli Parker highlights the SEKY monthly Artist Spotlight on local painter and talented musician Drue Winsett.
The August SEKY Magazine also features a calendar of events for the month, as well as a story on “What parents can do to be more involved in school.”
With every issue, SEKY Magazine will introduce you to neighbors you never knew you had, places you’ve never explored, and stories that will warm your heart. It’s a celebration of the everyday magic that makes Pulaski County an extraordinary place to call home.
Embrace the spirit of our community – dive into the pages of SEKY Magazine today and celebrate the essence of Pulaski County. With all these exciting and interesting stories, make sure you secure your edition of the SEKY August magazine.
