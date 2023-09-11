Every year, the Correll Leadership Banquet brings a big-name guest speaker to Somerset Christian School. This year, they’re bringing two — with the same notable last name.
Tim and Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be the featured speakers at this year’s event, scheduled for Thursday, October 19.
“This is the first time we’ve had a duo and are excited to hear them together,” said Elisabeth Hardy, Director of Admission and Marketing for Somerset Christian School (SCS).
A married couple, both Tim and Elisabeth Hasselbeck have their own claims to celebrity. A Massachusetts native, Tim quarterbacked Boston College’s football team in the late 1990s and early 2002, playing with his brother Matt. He would go on to spend some time in the NFL with different teams, most notably the Washington Redskins, and followed his playing career by becoming a color commentator and sports analyst for “NFL on Fox,” ESPN, the ACC Network, and Sirius NFL Radio.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck played another kind of game — “Survivor,” on which she famously appeared on the breakout hit second season of the CBS reality competition juggernaut. The Massachusetts native and fellow Boston College alum made a close bond during the game with Rodger Bingham, a.k.a. “Kentucky Joe,” from Crittenden, Ky. She would later go on to host “The Look for Less” on the Style Network, and most notably became a conservative voice on “The View,” becoming a permanent co-host in late 2003, a position she stayed in for 10 years. She’s also been a co-host on “Fox & Friends” from 2013-2015, and has created a line of gluten-free nutritional products called NoGii.
Together, the Hasselbecks support Team Red White and Blue, a non-profit veterans organization dedicated to forging the way for better health and wellness for this nation’s veterans, and also support Danita’s Children, a malnutrition-focused hospital, school, and home for children in Haiti.
The Correll Leadership Banquet has been an annual event since 2012, and was initiated by the late Ward Correll with the purpose of helping SCS make its vision a reality, serving as the private faith-based school’s single largest fundraiser of the year. Money raised is used to progress the mission of the school through facility and curriculum improvements and to give students scholarships to the school.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on October 19 for those that have VIP Meet and Greet tickets and for the silent auction. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased through Somerset Christian School, 606-451-1600. Tables of eight are $4,000, $2,500, and $1,500. Individual tickets are $200 each.
“This year we will be honoring our legacy,” said Hardy, “as well as looking forward to what God has in store for our school.”
