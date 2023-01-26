Thursday was just a normal day for the staff at Salon Béni hair salon, located on E. Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. But all that changed when a few of the staff members noticed HGTV star David Bromstad walking out of the nearby Serendipity at the Orange Door.
Bromstad is one of HGTV’s most enduring and popular stars of the reality hit series My Lottery Dream Home. Bromstad takes recent lottery winners on over-the-top house hunts for their new dream homes.
“Some of the girls saw them (the My Lottery Dream Home filming crew) walking down the street filming,” stated Joni Marcum, owner of Salon Béni. “Courtney (Trusty) recognized him (Bromstad) walking down the street because she had watched the show. They had seen him go into Serendipity.”
Eager to meet the popular television celebrity, the entire Salon Béni staff took to the streets in hopes of talking to or meeting Bromstad.
“We just waited until he came out and then we yelled at him,” Trusty laughed. “He said come take a picture with me. So we crossed the street and we took a picture with him.”
Not exactly sure what Bromstad and his crew were doing in Somerset, the Salon Béni staff guessed he was filming someone looking to buy a house in the local area. In the television show, Bromstad usually meets with the potential home buyers at a nearby local restaurant – which in this case was Serendipity.
“We knew they were filming,” Marcum explained. “You could tell they filmed him walking down the street and going in the Serendipity. Then they were filming him in there. Two of the girls, who watched the show all the time, said they always film them inside of a restaurant. They meet the people they’re buying the house for and discuss what they’re going to do.”
Sara Cox had seen the My Lottery Dream Home show several times and was thrilled to get to meet the show’s star.
“He was just like what he is on the show,” Cox stated. “He did talk to us, and he was very kind. He was working and looked like he had a lot going on, and I guess we kind of interrupted that. But he was very kind to us.”
Not long after the photo was taken and posted on social media, many in the Somerset area were wondering where the My Lottery Dream Home TV crew might be filming.
“Since we posted that picture, everybody wanted to know where he is at and what he’s doing here,” Marcum laughed.
According to several sources, My Lottery Dream Home was filming in the Eagle’s Nest area after they left downtown Somerset.
