In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 photo, Billy Dyer of Baxter, Tenn., stands beside his home damaged by an early morning tornado, in Baxter, Tenn. The walls on the upper floor around his bedroom are gone. Cell phone emergency alerts gave him and his wife enough time to get to the basement. Tornadoes that struck Tennessee early Tuesday killed at least 24 with an unspecified number of people still missing. (AP Photo/Teresa M. Walker)