FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, a flashing sign near the iconic "Freedom Tower," advises people to fill out their census forms in downtown Miami. The U.S. Census Bureau said it won’t be delivering data used for redrawing state and local legislative districts until the end of September 2021. That will cause headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw state legislative districts this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)