FILE - In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, workers load boxes into a moving truck in The Bronx borough of New York for a family leaving their 14th floor apartment, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first numbers from the 2020 census show southern and western states gaining congressional seats. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)