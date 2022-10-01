The Center for Rural Development, in partnership with Lake Cumberland Performing Arts, announces a fun-filled lineup of performances for the 2022-23 School Time Theatre season that’s sure to entertain and educate students of all ages.
This season’s performances include the popular storybook fable, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” Oct. 18, 2022; TheatreWorksUSA’s production of “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure,” based on the popular book series, Oct. 27, 2022; and a classic tribute to an American hero, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, March 21, 2023.
Each show, performed by professional actors, will be held at 10 AM and 12 Noon on the stage of The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY. Admission is $5 per person for each performance. One complimentary teacher (supervisor) admission will be provided for every 10 paid admissions.
“School Time Theatre gives students who may not otherwise have access to live theatre a chance to experience the arts,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing and Events at The Center for Rural Development. “Our programming is both educational and entertaining for students to help re-enforce positive life experiences and enhance classroom learning.”
To reserve seats for your students, visit www.centertech.com. For more information about the performances, please call 606-677-6000. Tickets are not issued for School Time Theatre performances. Your reservation and advanced payment will reserve the required number of seats in the theatre.
2022-2023 School Time Theatre season
The Emperor’s New Clothes
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 10 AM & 12 NOON
Recommended Grades: 2-6
Art, Language Arts, Literary Classic, History, Character Development, ReadingPresented by Virginia Repertory Theatre
This classic fable is brought to hilarious life in a fresh adaptation set during the American Revolution. When a troupe of actors comes to raise the spirits of George Washington’s troops at Valley Forge, the emperor of the famous satire becomes King George III. This know-it-all emperor and famous “fashionista” taxes his people and passes unjust laws based on the cut of his garments. A clever American lass, posing as a tailor, convinces the emperor she can weave the world’s finest fabric for the world’s most exquisite outfit. The “tailor” is paid a fortune, but instead of an outfit, offers a clever trick that ultimately vanquishes the foolish emperor and his court, much to the delight of the Continental Army.
Approximate Running Time: 60 minutes
TheatreWorksUSA’s production of “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure”
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 10 AM & 12 NOON
Recommended Grades: Pre-K through 3
Communication and Language Arts, Music, Literature-Based, Relationships and Family
Presented by TheatreWorksUSALights! Camera! Action! When Pete the Cat and his buddy Callie sneak into the Hollywood Studios, they get lost in the world of movies. Join Pete, Callie, Ethel the Apatosaurus, and Robo-Pete in this rockin’ new musical adventure that features several fun-filled Pet the Cat books, including Cavecat Pete, Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map, and The Cool Cat Boogie.
Approximate Running Time: 60 minutes
Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 10 AM & 12 NOON
Recommended Grades: 3-8
History, Language Arts, Biography, Multicultural, Music, Family Ties, Self-Esteem, Women’s Studies
Presented by Virginia Repertory TheatreThis stirring drama with music is a classic tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of her people from the bonds of slavery. Her courage helped to change the world. Share her adventurous life with your students in this accurate and deeply moving musical history lesson.
Approximate Running Time: 45 minutes
School Time Theatre is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lake Cumberland Performing Arts.
The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, provides operating support to Lake Cumberland Performing Arts with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Local sponsors include Citizens National Bank, the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government, and the Cornelia Dozier Cooper Endowment Fund, Inc.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
