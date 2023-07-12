Brigit Truex is an artist, poet, jewelry maker, and storyteller. Every picture she paints, poem she writes, or handcrafted piece of jewelry she creates tells a story.
The public is invited to meet Truex, a self-taught artist from Lexington, KY., and view her art exhibit on Saturday, July 15, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at a reception hosted by The Center for Rural Development.
The exhibit includes a collection of her art created over a five-year period when she first started painting in acrylics. It is her first solo show and features more than 60 different pieces of art, including a tribute to her Native American culture.
“We are delighted to showcase the work of this talented artist in a new art exhibit on display at The Center for Rural Development through September,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing and Events. “This is a unique exhibit because many of the pieces reflect the history and struggles of the Native American people.”
One of the unique pieces on display, “Turtle Islander,” is a semi-self-portrait depicting Truex’s heritage. Truex was born in the United States. Her great-grandmother was a member of the Cree Nation, a group of North American Indigenous people who live primarily in Canada. Truex is a member of the Abenaki tribe. Turtle Island is a common name for North America by Indigenous/First Nations people.
As a tribute to her great-grandmother, Truex signs her paintings with a “Red Cardinal.”
Other pieces in the exhibit dedicated to the culture and heritage of the Native American people include:
Good Medicine – a salute to the “Jingle Dress Project,” highlighting the plight of the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women of Turtle Island. The four directions are represented by women jingle dress dancers wearing the four sacred colors: red, yellow, black, and white. Honor Song – a traditional hand drum, used by Indigenous people, to honor a person, event, ceremony, or simply a social song/dance.Our Hearts Are On The Ground – a response to the thousands of Indigenous children who never returned from the forced enrollment at “residential” and “boarding schools” in both Canada and the United States and who remain buried in unmarked graves across both countries.Talking Feather: See Me Hear Me – visually saying “we are still here,” participants of a Talking Circle represent the four “races” and four directions in both presence and in color of clothing. They are listening to the elder Indigenous woman, who holds the sacred eagle “talking feather.”Who Goes First? – a whimsical image of two youngsters, both drawn to fresh berries, unaware of each other. The question is, how will each react to the other, who will yield to the other first? Mouse’s Ear – a painting illustrating the arrival of the traditional “new year” for Indigenous Eastern Woodlands people, namely, when the oak buds are the size of a mouse’s ear.
There is no charge to attend the reception and meet the artist. The exhibit may be viewed through September during normal business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and during extended evening and weekend hours when The Center is open to the public.
For more information about the exhibit or to purchase a piece of art, contact The Center at 606-677-6000.
